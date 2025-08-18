Justice Department to start releasing Epstein files this week

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced Monday that the Justice Department plans to start releasing its Jeffrey Epstein-related records on Friday.

Comer, R-Ky., and the former FBI Director during President Donald Trump's first term, subpoenaed the Department of Justice, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others earlier this month for any documents and testimony about Epstein. In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Comer gave the Justice Department a deadline of Aug. 19.

"Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday," Comer said in a statement.

"There are many records in DOJ's custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted," Comer added. "I appreciate the Trump administration's commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."

Comer made the announcement Monday as former Attorney General Bill Barr appeared on Capitol Hill for a deposition on Epstein. Barr is the first witness, Democratic or Republican, to testify to the Oversight Committee on the case.

Comer told reporters later that Barr had testified Epstein died by suicide and that he was "angry" to learn of the Metropolitan Correctional Center's "failure to adequately secure this prisoner."

Comer also told reporters Barr testified "he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this."

"Democrats' goal is to try to dig up some type of dirt on President Trump. And what Attorney General Barr testified in there was that he never had conversations with President Trump pertaining to a client list. He didn't know anything about a client list," said Comer.

"He said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump, with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would have probably leaked it out."

Nine other depositions are scheduled through the middle of October, including former Attorneys General Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Alberto Gonzales. Comey, former special counsel and FBI Director Robert Mueller III; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton are also scheduled to testify.