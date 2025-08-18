$1M will be awarded to transportation innovators with cost-saving ideas

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday launched its new million-dollar idea challenge targeted at the future of American transportation and infrastructure initiatives that will lower costs and improve safety.

The infrastructure unit in DOT's version of its federal Advanced Research Projects Agency unveiled its new open-call challenge to U.S. innovators in both public and private sectors as an opportunity to "transform" the future of American transportation.

"Our new Ideas Challenge will continue that proud tradition and support the development of new 21st century technologies to launch us forward," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

Federal transportation officials characterized it as a "showcase" that will highlight "innovative concepts" that ultimately will "improve safety, lower costs and enhance America's infrastructure."

Duffy said the United States "invented transportation innovation," noting everything from Wilbur and Orville Wright's historic first manned flight to the U.S. Apollo space missions.

According to DOT officials, the total prize purse for all Stage 1 and 2 cash prizes awarded will be a maximum of $1 million. Winners will be recognized by USDOT leadership and a "distinguished panel" of private and public sector judges.

They will also be included in "in-depth" policy discussions over their ideas and proposals.

The two-stage challenge unfolds by first identifying a "critical transportation infrastructure challenge" with initial concept papers due by September 17.

The winners in the Round 1 phase will then be invited to a workshop in the fall in order to present to stakeholders and department leadership, and then urged to submit a detailed proposal for Stage 2.

Only the first 10 finalists will be chosen to advance to early next year's ARPA-I Ideas Challenge Final.

On Monday, officials at Washington-based Transportation for America said in a social media post it's past time that politicians "stop whining about potholes and actually require their state DOTs to set targets" to improve road conditions.

States like Pennsylvania and New Jersey have long been mocked for its notoriously bumpy road conditions with road construction a year-round process.

The Smart Growth for America-backed group said such targets included improving pavement both on U.S. interstates and legacy highways "that run through so many of our communities," they wrote.

"Start your innovation engines!" the U.S. transportation chief declared in the open invite to American innovators.

A pre-registered webinar is slated for Wednesday.