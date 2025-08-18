No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video

Former Nashville police officer Sean Herman, 35, changed his plea to no contest on two counts of misconduct, a Class E felony, in Nashville's Criminal Court. He was arrested on June 13, 2024. Photo by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A former Nashville police officer avoided jail time after he was accused of groping an OnlyFans model's breast during a promotional video while on duty in 2024.

Sean Herman, 35, on Thursday changed his plea to no contest from not guilty on two counts of misconduct, a Class E felony, in Nashville's Criminal Court. He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and judicial diversion, which allows the case to be dismissed and charges cleared if he successfully completes probation.

He was arrested on June 13, 2034, at his home in Sumner County, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Herman appeared in the video in a warehouse while he was on duty on the evening of April 26, police said.

Herman, who was a Nashville Metro officer for three years, was fired on May 9, one day after an investigation by the agency's Specialized Investigation Division identified him as the person wearing a full uniform in a mock traffic stop video with a model named Jordin.

In the skit, Jordin was pulled over, exposed her breasts and offered the officer to grab them to avoid being ticketed. She then grabbed the officer's crotch area in the groping.

His face wasn't visible but his police patch was briefly shown.

Herman was arrested on June 13, 2024, and released from the Davidson County Jail on $3,000 bond.

"That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency," the department said at the time.

Jordin told the Law & Crime Network in March the video was only intended to be used on her X account and wasn't X-rated. She said the officer responded to a post on Reddit.