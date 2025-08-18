Customs officials tout expanded program at N.C. airport to cut wait times

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Air travelers going through Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina now can sign up for U.S. customs' Global Entry program, which allows for quicker processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement an enrollment event for its Global Entry program will be held September 8 to the 12th at North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport.

The scheduled process in September for conditionally approved U.S. and non-American citizens as they seek to travel in and out of the country will be from 8 a.m. EDT to 4 p.m. on the reported days Monday to Friday.

Required documents for U.S. citizens include a valid government-issued passport and a secondary form of photo ID, such as a state-issued driver's license.

For non-U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, a passport is required, along with a secondary photo ID, a valid U.S. visa printed in the passport or a machine-readable lawful permanent resident card.

CBP's trusted traveler program allows for quicker processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.

Officials added that applicants may complete required interviews upon their return from a foreign location "at participating airports without a scheduled appointment."

The global entry program established in 2008 allows a client to enter the United States using a kiosk, which identifies fingerprints electronically and saves hours waiting in line at customs.

The program was initially deployed to a small number of large U.S. airports -- such as New York's JFK International and Washington-Dulles in the nation's capital -- and by 2014 expanded largely due to its own success.

Monday's announcement followed Friday's similar announcement by CBP in the Great Lakes region that a separate no-appointment-needed Global Entry enrollment event will be in Detroit on Wednesday.

Wilmington International has never seen international flights until last week's revelation that Avelo Airlines will begin flights in December to the popular vacation destination in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on the island of Hispaniola.

The interviews at CBP's office at ILM will be at: 1921 Hall Dr in Wilmington.