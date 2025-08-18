Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 2:40 PM

DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Student debt relief activists rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court in 2023. Monday, the Department of Education announced a rules change in the Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness program. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 2 | Student debt relief activists rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court in 2023. Monday, the Department of Education announced a rules change in the Public Service Student Loan Forgiveness program. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Monday that would prevent benefits under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program from being "improperly provided to borrowers whose employers are engaged in activities with a substantial illegal purpose."

The notice allows open comments, though the agency isn't required to act based on those comments. It's an attempt at government transparency, required by the Administrative Procedures Act.

"President [Donald] Trump has given the Department a historic mandate to restore the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to its original purpose -- supporting public servants who strengthen their communities and serve the public good, not benefiting businesses engaged in illegal activity that harm Americans," Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a statement. "The federal government has a vital interest in deterring unlawful conduct, and we're moving quickly to ensure employers don't benefit while breaking the law."

The statement said the "unlawful conduct" includes "supporting terrorism, aiding or abetting discrimination or violations of immigration laws, or child abuse, would be excluded as qualifying PSLF employers under the proposed changes."

Related

The statement didn't offer examples, and the language about determining which organizations will be disqualified is vague.

"Public Service Loan Forgiveness was enacted in a bipartisan way to help incentivize hardworking people to go into public service," Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News. "The Trump administration is trying, through executive authority, to limit who can access this benefit based on a litmus test of who they like and who they don't like."

Comments on the proposed rules can be submitted through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov. The department will not accept comments submitted by fax or by e-mail or comments submitted after the comment period closes. The department must receive comments on or before Sept. 17.

President George W. Bush signed the PSLF into law in 2007. It allows many not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years of payments.

Latest Headlines

Customs officials tout expanded program at N.C. airport to cut wait times
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Customs officials tout expanded program at N.C. airport to cut wait times
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Air travelers going through Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina now can sign up for U.S. customs' Global Entry program, which allows for quicker processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.
Newsmax settles defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems for $67M
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Newsmax settles defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems for $67M
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Newsmax on Monday agreed to pay $67 million to Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation suit against the conservative media company over 2020 election coverage.
2 Utah police officers shot, killed on domestic disturbance call
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 Utah police officers shot, killed on domestic disturbance call
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Two police officers in Utah were killed and a third was injured with his service dog while on a call for a domestic disturbance Sunday. Suspect is in custody.
Trump, Zelensky, EU leaders ready for Ukraine peace summit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump, Zelensky, EU leaders ready for Ukraine peace summit
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet Monday in the White House. European leaders are arriving to support peace talks.
MSNBC to change name to MS NOW amid Comcast spinoff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MSNBC to change name to MS NOW amid Comcast spinoff
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- MSNBC will soon be known as "My Source News Opinion World" as it exits Comcast's family into the newly created media company Versant.
Texas Democrats return to the state for a second special session
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Democrats return to the state for a second special session
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Texas House Democrats have returned to Austin for a second special session after fleeing the state to block a redistricting effort by Republicans in the state.
Former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown launches comeback run
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown launches comeback run
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Monday he is running for Senate again following his re-election loss last November.
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's declaration of a crime emergency in Washington, D.C., has again placed military soldiers on the streets of an American city.
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Outer Banks in North Carolina are under evacuation warning as Hurricane Erin whips up potentially 20-foot high waves and flooding along the east coast.
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Erin nears Bahamas as Category 4 storm
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin's outer bands were beginning to lash the southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands early Monday after regaining Category 4 strength overnight.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system

Follow Us