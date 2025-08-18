DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Monday that would prevent benefits under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program from being "improperly provided to borrowers whose employers are engaged in activities with a substantial illegal purpose."

The notice allows open comments, though the agency isn't required to act based on those comments. It's an attempt at government transparency, required by the Administrative Procedures Act.

"President [Donald] Trump has given the Department a historic mandate to restore the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to its original purpose -- supporting public servants who strengthen their communities and serve the public good, not benefiting businesses engaged in illegal activity that harm Americans," Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a statement. "The federal government has a vital interest in deterring unlawful conduct, and we're moving quickly to ensure employers don't benefit while breaking the law."

The statement said the "unlawful conduct" includes "supporting terrorism, aiding or abetting discrimination or violations of immigration laws, or child abuse, would be excluded as qualifying PSLF employers under the proposed changes."

The statement didn't offer examples, and the language about determining which organizations will be disqualified is vague.

"Public Service Loan Forgiveness was enacted in a bipartisan way to help incentivize hardworking people to go into public service," Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News. "The Trump administration is trying, through executive authority, to limit who can access this benefit based on a litmus test of who they like and who they don't like."

Comments on the proposed rules can be submitted through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov. The department will not accept comments submitted by fax or by e-mail or comments submitted after the comment period closes. The department must receive comments on or before Sept. 17.

President George W. Bush signed the PSLF into law in 2007. It allows many not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years of payments.