Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 8:45 PM

L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry

Actor was found floating face down in a hot tub in his L.A. home in 2023.

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Matthew Perry attends the screening of Reelz's "The Kennedy's After Camelot" at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Matthew Perry attends the screening of Reelz's "The Kennedy's After Camelot" at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman has agreed to plead guilty in the illegal sale of ketamine that killed 54-year-old actor Matthew Perry in 2023, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, of North Hollywood, will take a plea to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of the drug's distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury, the Department of Justice said in news release.

Five other charges were dropped against the woman, who is known as the "Ketamine Queen" to her customers, according to prosecutors.

Sangha has been in federal custody since August 2024. She signed a guilty plea agreement on Thursday because "I am guilty of the charges," DOJ said.

Related

Ketamine, a synthetic compound, is a strong anesthetic that people have used for depression, pain and as a recreational drug. Doctors can prescribe the drug for medical purposes.

Perry, best known as playing Chander in the TV comedy Friends, had written about his struggles with addiction in his memoir.

Sangha, who was scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 23, could face up to 65 years in prison for the five charges. DOJ said the dual citizen of the United States and Britain is expected to formally enter a guilty plea in a few weeks.

Mark Geragos, who has defended several high-profile clients, including Michael Jackson, the Mendez brothers and P Diddy, said in a documentary released earlier this year, his client "never met Matthew Perry" and "had nothing to do with Matthew Merry."

On Monday, Geragos said she was "taking responsibility for her actions."

In earlier court documents, she had heard of Perry's interest in ketamine through an acquaintance, Erik Fleming, 55, who was in touch with the actor's live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, prosecutors said. She offered a sample and boasted her supply was "amazing."

Two days later, she sent the drug to Perry.

The next day, the personal assistant bought 25 vials for Perry and another 25 two weeks later, along with some ketamine lollipops.

Iwamasa injected Perry with three doses on the day he died on Oct. 28, 2023. Perry was found floating face down in a hot tub in his L.A. home.

He died of "acute effects of ketamine," the L.A. medical examiner said.

After she learned about Perry death, Sangha sought to destroy evidence implicating her, prosecutors said in court documents.

When her home was raided on March 24, 2023, 79 vials of ketamine and three pounds of orange pills containing methamphetamine were found along with Ecstasy, counterfeit Xanax pills, cocaine and paraphernalia.

In her plea agreement, Sangha also admitted to selling four vials of the drug to Cody McLaury, 33, who died from an overdose in August 2019.

Prosecutors said she still sold ketamine from her apartment after that time.

Fleming faces up to 25 years in prison and Iwamasa up to 15 years after they both pleaded guilty.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 43, in June agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine. He was scheduled to go on trial with Sangha. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 3 and he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Another physician, Mark Chavez, 55, of San Diego, faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty.

Latest Headlines

MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving will join forces with law enforcement this weekend for "Saturation Saturday" in an effort to save lives heading into Labor Day.
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A former Nashville police officer avoided jail time after he was accused of groping a OnlyFans model's breast during a promotional video while on duty in 2024.
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter will be memorialized with a commemorative Forever stamp, issued by the United States Postal Service and released on Oct. 1.
Trump wants to order end to mail-in voting, use of certain voting machines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump wants to order end to mail-in voting, use of certain voting machines
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order banning mail-in ballots and "inaccurate" voting machines." He has said 2020 election was "rigged."
Justice Department to start releasing Epstein files this week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department to start releasing Epstein files this week
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced Monday that the Justice Department plans to start releasing its Jeffrey Epstein-related records on Friday.
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Consumer Product Safety Commission issued "urgent safety warning" about knockoff Labubu dolls that "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children."
Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Evie Parts, a former transgender athlete at Swarthmore College, is suing her alma mater and the NCAA after her brief removal from the school's track and field team.
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met Monday in the White House. Trump said the United States will give "very good protection."
'Alligator Alcatraz' hearing ends with no ruling or injunction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Alligator Alcatraz' hearing ends with no ruling or injunction
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Florida federal judge heard arguments about the conditions at "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center in the Everglades but gave no ruling or injunction.
$1M will be awarded to transportation innovators with cost-saving ideas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
$1M will be awarded to transportation innovators with cost-saving ideas
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- DOT officials launched a new million-dollar idea challenge targeted at the future of American transportation and infrastructure initiatives.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
Trump tells Zelensky Ukraine will not regain Crimea, be NATO member
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
North Carolina gives evacuation orders on the coast for Hurricane Erin
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
President Trump must not be persuaded by President Lee's views on 'respect' for the North Korean political system
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. 'desensitizing' to military presence
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV
U.S. Marshals arrest Maryland man who hit D.C. cop with ATV

Follow Us