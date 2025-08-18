Trending
Aug. 18, 2025 / 5:41 PM

Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus

Consumer Product Safety Commission says knockoff dolls could be fatal choking hazard to small kids.

By Allen Cone
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said fake Labubu dolls, which are pictured and sometimes referred to a Lafufu are unsafe. Photo by CPSC
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission on Monday issued an "urgent safety warning" about knockoff Labubu dolls that "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children."

The phony ones are sold as plush figures and plush keychains, the CPSC said.

The popular dolls, made by the Chinese seller Pop Mart, are inspired by characters from a book, The Monsters Trilogy, by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.

The dolls, which retails for about $30, are sold in mystery boxes and come in hundreds of varieties. Some rare ones are being sold for thousands of dollars online, CBS News reported.

CPSC said investigators have identified shipments of the lookalikes attempting U.S. entry from China. They seized thousands of units after confirming violation of federal regulations regarding toys with small parts.

Fake dolls, sometimes called Lafufus, are poorly made and can break into small pieces, the federal agency said. Children can insert them into their mouths and block their airway.

"These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal and have no place in American homes," CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman said in a statement. "No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers."

Legitimate dolls include the PopMark sticker and scannable QR code. Also, some newer ones include a UV stamp on one foot.

Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Evie Parts, a former transgender athlete at Swarthmore College, is suing her alma mater and the NCAA after her brief removal from the school's track and field team.
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met Monday in the White House. Trump said the United States will give "very good protection."
'Alligator Alcatraz' hearing ends with no ruling or injunction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Alligator Alcatraz' hearing ends with no ruling or injunction
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Florida federal judge heard arguments about the conditions at "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center in the Everglades but gave no ruling or injunction.
$1M will be awarded to transportation innovators with cost-saving ideas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
$1M will be awarded to transportation innovators with cost-saving ideas
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- DOT officials launched a new million-dollar idea challenge targeted at the future of American transportation and infrastructure initiatives.
Customs officials tout expanded program at N.C. airport to cut wait times
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs officials tout expanded program at N.C. airport to cut wait times
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Air travelers going through Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina now can sign up for U.S. customs' Global Entry program, which allows for quicker processing for pre-approved, low-risk travelers.
Newsmax settles defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems for $67M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Newsmax settles defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems for $67M
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Newsmax on Monday agreed to pay $67 million to Dominion Voting Systems in a defamation suit against the conservative media company over 2020 election coverage.
DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOE announces student loan forgiveness program rule change
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education issued a notice that it would change the PSLF program. It said it will bar organizations that work in "unlawful conduct."
2 Utah police officers shot, killed on domestic disturbance call
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 Utah police officers shot, killed on domestic disturbance call
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Two police officers in Utah were killed and a third was injured with his service dog while on a call for a domestic disturbance Sunday. Suspect is in custody.
MSNBC to change name to MS NOW amid Comcast spinoff
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
MSNBC to change name to MS NOW amid Comcast spinoff
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- MSNBC will soon be known as "My Source News Opinion World" as it exits Comcast's family into the newly created media company Versant.
Texas Democrats return to the state for a second special session
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas Democrats return to the state for a second special session
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Texas House Democrats have returned to Austin for a second special session after fleeing the state to block a redistricting effort by Republicans in the state.

