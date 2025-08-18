Trending
Aug. 18, 2025 / 10:47 PM

Explosion reported on bulk carrier near Key Bridge collapse site

By Darryl Coote
An explosion has been reported on a vessel in Baltimore, Md. Image courtesy of UPI
An explosion has been reported on a vessel in Baltimore, Md. Image courtesy of UPI

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- An explosion occurred Monday evening aboard a 751-foot bulk carrier in Baltimore's Patapsco River, near where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024.

The explosion was reported to the Baltimore City Fire Department at around 6:30 p.m. EDT, the fire department said in a statement. Officials have identified the craft as the W. Sapphire, which, according to marine traffic website MarineTraffic.com, is a Liberia-flagged Class A bulk carrier that was to depart Baltimore, Md., shortly before 6 p.m. Its destination was Port Louis in the East African nation of Mauritius.

Unverified video of the incident published online shows an explosion on the vessel ejected a large fireball into the air. Once the smoke cleared, a fire on deck could be seen.

The Baltimore fire department said the vessel sustained damage "consistent with a fire and explosion." It remained afloat and was being assisted by tugboats.

All 23 people onboard the vessel when the explosion occurred have been accounted for and were uninjured, officials said.

"Fireboats remain on scene as the Coast Guard and other agencies begin their investigation," the Baltimore City Fire Department said. "The vessel will be moved to a designated anchorage area and held there until cleared by the Coast Guard."

UPI has contacted the U.S. Coast Guard for comment.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said in a statement online that it is "aware of the cargo ship fire" and is "monitoring."

"At this time, there are no reports of injuries or property damaged beyond the ship," it said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore similarly said his office is closely monitoring the situation.

"State agencies are responding to the situation near Baltimore Harbor," he said in a statement. "My office is in touch with local and federal authorities."

The incident occurred not far from where about 510 days ago the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River collapsed after a commercial vessel, the MV Dali, crashed into it.

The Port of Baltimore is crucial to the economy of not only Baltimore and Maryland, but also the United States, with 45.9 million tons of international cargo with a value of $62.2 billion transiting through it in 2024, the second highest on record.

The collapse blocked the port, resulting in its 11-week closure.

Latest Headlines

Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam gives birth to son
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The wife of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was among five people killed in a mass shooting last month, has given birth to the couple's third son.
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
L.A. woman to plead guilty in ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles woman has agreed to plead guilty in the illegal sale of ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry in 2023, federal prosecutors said Monday.
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MADD, law enforcement prep for 'Saturation Saturday' DUI enforcement
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving will join forces with law enforcement this weekend for "Saturation Saturday" in an effort to save lives heading into Labor Day.
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
No jail for ex-cop accused of groping woman in OnlyFans video
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A former Nashville police officer avoided jail time after he was accused of groping a OnlyFans model's breast during a promotional video while on duty in 2024.
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USPS unveils 'Forever' stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Jimmy Carter will be memorialized with a commemorative Forever stamp, issued by the United States Postal Service and released on Oct. 1.
Trump wants to order end to mail-in voting, use of certain voting machines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump wants to order end to mail-in voting, use of certain voting machines
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order banning mail-in ballots and "inaccurate" voting machines." He has said 2020 election was "rigged."
Justice Department to start releasing Epstein files this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department to start releasing Epstein files this week
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- House Oversight Chairman James Comer announced Monday that the Justice Department plans to start releasing its Jeffrey Epstein-related records on Friday.
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Warning: Those cute Labubu dolls could be fake, unsafe Lafufus
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Consumer Product Safety Commission issued "urgent safety warning" about knockoff Labubu dolls that "pose a serious risk of choking and death to young children."
Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Transgender student runner sues Swarthmore track, NCAA
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Evie Parts, a former transgender athlete at Swarthmore College, is suing her alma mater and the NCAA after her brief removal from the school's track and field team.
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump tells Zelensky that U.S. will provide 'very good protection'
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met Monday in the White House. Trump said the United States will give "very good protection."

