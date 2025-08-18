Trending
Aug. 18, 2025 / 2:08 PM

2 Utah police officers shot, killed on domestic disturbance call

Suspect in custody after another officer and his service dog also injured.

By Lisa Hornung
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Two police officers in Utah were killed and a third was injured with his service dog while answering a call to a domestic disturbance Sunday night.

A man, whose name hasn't been released, allegedly fired on the police officers as they arrived at his home, police said. He has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

It happened in Tremonton, which is about 70 miles north of Salt Lake City, Brigham City Police Chief Chad Reyes said at a news conference Monday.

Police said the officers went to the home after several 911 hang-up calls were made from the home to the Box Elder County Communications Center.

An officer from the Tremonton Garland Police Department arrived at the scene and spoke to one of the occupants of the home, who reported a domestic disturbance, according to police.

As the officer was speaking to the resident, the suspect allegedly emerged from the home with a firearm, police said.

"The male opened fire on the officer, striking and killing the officer," according to the police statement.

A second Tremonton officer at the scene was also killed during a gunfight with the suspect, police said. Reyes said the two police officers died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

A Box Elder County sheriff's deputy and his service dog arrived at the scene as the shooting was happening and were fired on while still in their vehicle.

Reyes said the wounded deputy was treated at a hospital and released. The officer's service dog was taken to a veterinary clinic and was in good condition, Reyes said.

"After firing on these three officers and the police service dog, the suspect was convinced to put down his weapon by a bystander and he was taken into custody by additional responding officers," the police statement said.

"Tragedies like these rock an entire community, state, and even nation. These officers and their families served theirs every day, and they will forever be remembered as heroes," the news release said.

