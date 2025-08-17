Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Brooklyn, N.Y., nightclub left three people dead and nine others hospitalized, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.

The shooting happened at the Taste of the City lounge in the Crown Heights neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Three men, ages 19, 27 and 35, died from gunshot wounds, the youngest at the scene. Those injured ranged in age from 19 to 61.

In a news conference about the shooting, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said nine people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

She said the shooting appears to be gang related. There were up to four shooters involved, though no arrests were made as of midday Sunday.

Police recovered one firearm nearby and are investigating whether it was involved in the shooting. Tisch said 42 shell casings from 9 mm and 45-caliber firearms were recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Adams called on the public to come forward with information about the shooting.

"If you were inside the club, if you heard individuals talking about shooting, if you witnessed something fleeting the location, every piece of information would allow us to put the puzzle together to solve this crime," he said.