U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2025 / 6:13 PM

Melania Trump asks Putin for peace in letter shared by President Trump

By Danielle Haynes
Share with X
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. File Photo by Michael Klimentyev/EPA/Kremlin Pool
1 of 4 | Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and U.S. first lady Melania Trump (L) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017. File Photo by Michael Klimentyev/EPA/Kremlin Pool

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Put to protect the innocence of children in a letter made public by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The letter dated Friday was presented to Putin during his trip to Alaska to meet with President Trump on a potential cease-fire with Ukraine. Though the two presidents ended the summit without a deal, President Trump called it "an extremely productive meeting."

"It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not just a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump wrote Saturday morning in a Truth Social post.

President Trump also personally handed Putin the letter from the first lady, who had not traveled to Alaska for the summit.

Related

Melania Trump's letter didn't explicitly mention the Ukraine war by name, but asks Putin to protect the innocence of children and foster peace. In doing so, "you will do more than serve Russia alone -- you serve humanity itself," she wrote.

"As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation's hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all -- so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded," the letter says.

A report released by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine in July revealed there was a sharp increase -- 200% -- in the number of children killed or injured in Ukraine between March 1 and May 31. Between those dates, 222 children were killed or injured, compared to 73 between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28.

"There is no respite from the war for children across Ukraine," said Regina De Dominicis, UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia. "The situation for children is at a critical juncture, as intense attacks continue to not only destroy lives but disrupt every aspect of childhood."

Data from the United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights shows 14,609 civilians in Ukraine were killed between the start of the war Feb. 24, 2022, and July 31, 2025, including 726 children. More than 37,000 civilians have sustained injuries, including 2,234 children.

The Russian government said 621 civilians have been killed through May 2025, with nearly 800 missing. The death toll includes 38 children.

After Friday's Alaska summit failed to produce a cease-fire, President Trump announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be traveling to Washington, D.C., for the two leaders to meet.

"If it all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Potentially, millions of people's lives will be saved."

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Erin's outer bands pound Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hurricane Erin's outer bands pound Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph as its outer bands pounded the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with gusty winds and heavy rains early Sunday.
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two American cruise passengers in their 70s drowned in separate incidents on Carnival Cruise Lines' private destination in the eastern Bahamas on Friday.
Brooklyn nightclub shooting kills 3, injures 9
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Brooklyn nightclub shooting kills 3, injures 9
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Brooklyn, N.Y., nightclub left three people dead and nine others hospitalized, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday.
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin has weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm while positioned northeast of Puerto Rico and is on course to brush along the U.S. East Coast.
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration won't take control of the Washington police force, but more military personnel are being deployed there to ensure safety for all.
Louisiana AG Murrill accuses Roblox site of endangering children
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Louisiana AG Murrill accuses Roblox site of endangering children
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill accused California-based Roblox of enabling online predators to endanger children in a state lawsuit filed on Thursday.
Gas valve failure cited in deadly explosion at U.S. Steel plant
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Gas valve failure cited in deadly explosion at U.S. Steel plant
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The deadly explosion at Clairton Coke Works near Pittsburgh occurred when a gas valve was flushed before planned maintenance, U.S. Steel said in preliminary findings.
State Department halts Gazan visitors' visas amid review
U.S. News // 1 day ago
State Department halts Gazan visitors' visas amid review
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A review of medical-humanitarian visa processing temporarily has stopped the State Department from approving visitors' visas for Gazans as of Saturday.
New Orleans mayor indicted for fraud over police relationship
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New Orleans mayor indicted for fraud over police relationship
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is facing federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges after being indicted this week along with a former member of her security detail.
Hundreds of 'Fight the Trump Takeover' protests held nationwide
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of 'Fight the Trump Takeover' protests held nationwide
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Demonstrations are taking place Saturday in 34 states to protest congressional redistricting efforts in Texas that have caused state House Democrats to flee the state to prevent the measure.

Trending Stories

7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
7 European leaders to join Zelensky in White House meeting Monday
Hurricane Erin's outer bands pound Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
Hurricane Erin's outer bands pound Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
West Virginia deploys National Guard to U.S. capital
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
2 die in separate drownings at Carnival Cruise destination in Bahamas
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico
Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 4 strength; threatens Puerto Rico

Follow Us