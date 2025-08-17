U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2025 / 10:20 AM

Hurricane Erin's outer bands pound Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

The storm dropped to a Category 3.

By Allen Cone
Hurricane Erin dropped to a Class 3 hurricane as its outer rainbands pounded the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tracking by the National Hurricane Center
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin weakened to a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph while the outbands pounded the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico with gusty winds and heavy rains on Sunday.

The U.S. East Coast is forecast to have rough ocean conditions through the middle of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is moving westerly at 14 mph and could affect the East Coast this week, the the NHC reported in an 8 a.m. EDT update.

The storm was located about 170 miles north-northwest of Puerto Rico and about 270 miles east of Grand Turk Island after passing the Leeward Islands on Saturday.

The season's first Atlantic hurricane reached Category 5 status Saturday morning, the highest in the class, after rapidly intensifying overnight. It became a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, the years' fifth named storm.

Erin dropped to a Category 4, and then 3 overnight into Sunday, but remained a major hurricane.

"Since the large-scale environment is expected to be favorable for about another day, re-strengthening is possible during that time period," NHC forecaster John Cangialsi said in a discussion. "However, it should be noted that predicting the intensity evolution from internal dynamics are challenging, and models often provide Little reliability in their solutions."

There is a tropical storm warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for the southeast Bahamas.

The storm was skirting Puerto Rico rather than hitting it directly.

Erin's motion is expected to decrease in forward speed on Sunday, followed by a gradual turn to the north on Monday and Tuesday, NHC said.

On the forecast track, Erin's core is projected to pass to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas on Sunday and Monday.

By Thursday, the storm is forecast to be a few hundred miles west of Bermuda and just outside the big tracking cone. Erin is then forecast to travel north hundreds of miles from the East Coast.

Erin's outer bands will produce rainfall of 3 to 6 inches across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with isolated totals of up to 8 inches. "Locally considerable flash and urban flooding, along with landslides or mudslides, are possible," NHC said.

Also, swells will affect those places, as well as Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands, during the next couple of days, the agency said.

"Erin is expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip currents along the beaches of the Bahamas, much of the East Coast of the U.S., Bermuda, and Atlantic Canada during the next several days," Cangialsi said.

He said interests along the North Carolina and mid-Atlantic coasts, as well are Bermuda "should monitor the progress of Erin as there is a risk of strong winds associated with the outer rainbands during the middle of next week."

Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic storm season on Friday.

There have been four named storms so far this season in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Chantal caused major flooding in North Carolina but has been the only of the four to make landfall in the United States this year.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. The peak hurricane season goes from mid-August through September and into mid-October.

Ninety-three percent of hurricane landfalls along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the East Coast have occurred from August through October, the Weather Channel reported in citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Last year at this time, there also had been five named storms.

