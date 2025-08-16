U.S. News
W.V. deploys National Guard to capital, which maintains police control

By Mike Heuer
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General of the District of Colombia Brian Schwalb on Friday announced the Trump administration will not control the city's police department while a federal case challenging the move remains active. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General of the District of Colombia Brian Schwalb on Friday announced the Trump administration will not control the city's police department while a federal case challenging the move remains active. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Trump administration won't take control of the Washington police force, but more military personnel are being deployed to make the nation's capital safer for residents, workers and visitors.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey on Saturday announced he is deploying between 300 and 400 of the state's National Guard members to Washington to help "restore cleanliness and safety."

"West Virginia is proud to stand with President [Donald] Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation's capital," Morrisey said.

He called the deployment a "show of cooperation to public safety and regional cooperation" that "aligns with our values of service and dedication to our communities."

The W.V. National Guard will remain under the command of Adj. Gen. Maj. Jim Seward while deployed in the nation's capital.

Morrisey's deployment order comes after Justice Department and Washington police officials on Friday agreed the capital would maintain control of its police force of 3,200 officers.

U.S. Columbia District Judge Ana Reyes, during an emergency hearing on Friday, encouraged attorneys for the Justice Department and District of Columbia to negotiate a short-term agreement to temporarily stop the Drug Enforcement Administration from taking control of the city's police force.

The resulting compromise agreement will continue while Reyes considers arguments made by the Justice Department and capital attorneys, who filed the federal case on Friday.

Reyes suggested Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Trump administration likely exceeded the authority that is provided by the 1973 Home Rule Act, which made Washington a self-governed federal district.

President Joe Biden appointed Reyes to the court in 2023.

"A hostile takeover of our police force is not going to happen," District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb said during a Friday news conference.

Capital Police Chief Pamela Smith "remains in control of the police department under the supervision of our mayor," Schwalb said.

Bondi said the Justice Department will continue working with local officials to address concerns of criminal activity in Washington.

"We remain committed to working with Mayor [Muriel] Bowser, who is dedicated to ensuring the safety of residents, workers and visitors in Washington," Bondi said.

Bondi on Thursday said an "emergency police commissioner" would approve the city's Metropolitan Police Department policies and ensure the police force helps with federal law enforcement make immigration-related arrests, The Hill reported.

Bondi had appointed DEA Administrator Terrence Cole to oversee the Washington MPD, but his appointment is on hold and might not happen.

The Trump administration's effort to police Washington's streets and control its police force caused concern among many of its younger residents.

"I understand public safety is important, but they look more like they're bullying us than being our community guardians," a 16-year-old named Ali told NPR. "It's hard not to feel intimidated."

Another 16-year-old named Makayla blamed a relatively small group of juveniles for causing trouble that triggered the federal intervention in the capital.

"As a teenager, you want to go out and enjoy yourself," she told NPR. "But all y'all want to do is fight."

Trump cited juvenile crime as a tipping point in his decision to have his administration intervene in capital policing to make it safer for all for residents, workers and visitors.

