Aug. 16, 2025 / 3:18 PM

New Orleans mayor indicted for fraud over police relationship

By Simon Corlett
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is facing federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges after being indicted this week along with a former member of her security detail for an alleged relationship. File Photo by Shawn Fink/EPA-EFE
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell is facing federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges after being indicted this week along with a former member of her security detail.

Cantrell and retired New Orleans Police Department officer Jeffrey Vappie were both indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other charges after Vappie was allegedly paid for official duty while the two were engaged in "personal activities," according to a statement issued by the Justice Department.

Authorities contend the two began a relationship in 2021, during which time Vappie was paid as an on-duty member of Cantrell's personal security team. Vappie retired in 2004.

"They embarked on a scheme to defraud the City of New Orleans and NOPD by exploiting Vappie's job and Cantrell's authority as Mayor to have the City and NOPD pay Vappie's salary and expenses during times Vappie claimed to be on duty but when the was actually engaged in personal activities, often with Cantrell," the Justice Department indictment reads.

The allegations contend Vappie and Cantrell's activities extended to out-of-state trips. Cantrell allegedly shifted policy and started bringing members of her Executive Protection Unit on the out-of-state trips around five months after Vappie joined the EPU.

"Cantrell said she would 'make it happen' to have Vappie accompany her on a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., a trip that they both agreed that they 'needed,'" the Justice Department statement reads.

The City of New Orleans was billed over $70,000 on Vappie's behalf for the three-day trip.

The couple also allegedly used a city-owned apartment during their relationship.

Cantrell was elected in 2018 after serving as a Member of the New Orleans City Council, making her the first female mayor in the city's history.

Cantrell has not commented publicly on the allegations.

Police say the pair tried to hide the affair and have recovered thousands of texts and pictures from the What'sApp messaging platform.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Vappie also faces twelve counts of wire fraud. Cantrell is also named in six of the latter charges.

Additionally, Vappie is charged with making a false statement to the FBI, while Cantrell faces two counts of making a false declaration before a grand jury.

