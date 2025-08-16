Hundreds of 'Fight the Trump Takeover' protests held nationwide

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Demonstrations are taking place Saturday in 34 states to protest congressional redistricting efforts in Texas that have caused state House Democrats to flee the state to prevent the measure.

Well over 150 rallies are being organized by the movement "Fight the Trump Takeover," as part of a national day of action.

Protesters are demonstrating against the move by Texas state Republicans and Governor Gregg Abott's push to redraw the district lines mid-decade at the urging of President Donald Trump.

The re-drawn maps could add five Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives if the Republican proposal passes.

State House Democrats left Texas last week, heading to Blue states like Illinois to prevent a vote from taking place on the issue.

Abbott this week called a second special session of the state's House of Representatives, after Democrats suddenly left Texas to stymie the vote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said if Abbott pushes ahead with Trump's request, his state will respond by redrawing its districts to establish more Democratic seats in Congress.

Typically, congressional redistricting is done at the end of a decade in conjunction with a new census.

"Texas House Democrats are blocking a redistricting vote in the Texas House right now to Stop the Trump Takeover. But Trump has made it clear that he's not stopping at Texas. He's targeting Missouri, Ohio, Florida and every state he can twist to help him steal Congress. States like Florida and New York are already fighting back," the protest organizers' website states.

Newsom has been a vocal supporter of the Texas state Democratic caucus.

"Califorina coming on board gives us more options," said Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu told reporters in an interview Friday.

"If California passes a trigger bill, then there will be real incentive for Texas to not pass its [redistricting] bill."

In June, millions of people attended hundreds of "No Kings" protests across the United States, demonstrating against Trump's large-scale military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army and his 79th birthday.