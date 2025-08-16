U.S. News
Aug. 16, 2025 / 2:28 PM

Hundreds of 'Fight the Trump Takeover' protests held nationwide

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Protesters are demonstrating against the move by Texas state Republicans and Governor Gregg Abott’s push to redraw the district lines mid-decade at the urging of President Donald Trump. File Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 3 | Protesters are demonstrating against the move by Texas state Republicans and Governor Gregg Abott’s push to redraw the district lines mid-decade at the urging of President Donald Trump. File Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Demonstrations are taking place Saturday in 34 states to protest congressional redistricting efforts in Texas that have caused state House Democrats to flee the state to prevent the measure.

Well over 150 rallies are being organized by the movement "Fight the Trump Takeover," as part of a national day of action.

Protesters are demonstrating against the move by Texas state Republicans and Governor Gregg Abott's push to redraw the district lines mid-decade at the urging of President Donald Trump.

The re-drawn maps could add five Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representatives if the Republican proposal passes.

Related

State House Democrats left Texas last week, heading to Blue states like Illinois to prevent a vote from taking place on the issue.

Abbott this week called a second special session of the state's House of Representatives, after Democrats suddenly left Texas to stymie the vote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., said if Abbott pushes ahead with Trump's request, his state will respond by redrawing its districts to establish more Democratic seats in Congress.

Typically, congressional redistricting is done at the end of a decade in conjunction with a new census.

"Texas House Democrats are blocking a redistricting vote in the Texas House right now to Stop the Trump Takeover. But Trump has made it clear that he's not stopping at Texas. He's targeting Missouri, Ohio, Florida and every state he can twist to help him steal Congress. States like Florida and New York are already fighting back," the protest organizers' website states.

Newsom has been a vocal supporter of the Texas state Democratic caucus.

"Califorina coming on board gives us more options," said Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu told reporters in an interview Friday.

"If California passes a trigger bill, then there will be real incentive for Texas to not pass its [redistricting] bill."

In June, millions of people attended hundreds of "No Kings" protests across the United States, demonstrating against Trump's large-scale military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army and his 79th birthday.

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifies to Category 5 strength
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifies to Category 5 strength
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Hurricane Erin is now a Category 5 storm as it rapidly intensified and threatens the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, then will move along the U.S. East Coast
Erin rapidly strengthens, forecast become major hurricane this weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Erin rapidly strengthens, forecast become major hurricane this weekend
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season as it heads toward the Northern Leeward Islands and later Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Washington, D.C., AG files suit to block federal policing takeover
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Washington, D.C., AG files suit to block federal policing takeover
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The District of Columbia is suing the Trump administration Friday, alleging overreach after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi installed an emergency police chief.
Texas Gov. Abbott calls second special session on redistricting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott calls second special session on redistricting
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special session Friday after gaveling out the first 30-day session, hamstrung by fleeing Democrats who left the state.
Tropical downpours to raise flash flood risk in South Texas
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Tropical downpours to raise flash flood risk in South Texas
A batch of showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Gulf is expected to enhance downpours across South Texas into Saturday. AccuWeather hurricane experts caution that localized flooding may still occur.
Former Delaware Gov. Michael Castle dies at 86
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Former Delaware Gov. Michael Castle dies at 86
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former congressman and Gov. Michael N. Castle, R-Del., has died at the age of 86, the politician's family confirmed in a post online.
Applied Materials projects weaker semiconductor equipment revenue
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Applied Materials projects weaker semiconductor equipment revenue
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Applied Materials' stock price slumped by double digits after the semiconductor equipment maker reported a project revenue decline amid tariff worries in China.
CLEAR+ adds travelers from Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand
U.S. News // 1 day ago
CLEAR+ adds travelers from Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Travelers from Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can now enroll in Clear Secure, the American tech firm that allows people to pay for expedited clearance at U.S. airports, the company confirmed Friday.
Retail spending rose 0.5% in July
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Retail spending rose 0.5% in July
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Consumers are still buying things in the United States, a new report from the Census Bureau said Friday. Spending at U.S. retailers rose 0.5% in July.
Minnesota lawmaker murders: New state indictment adds 8 charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Minnesota lawmaker murders: New state indictment adds 8 charges
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The alleged shooter of a Minnesota state lawmaker, her husband, their dog, and others, has been indicted on eight state charges, the county attorney announced.

Trending Stories

Erin rapidly strengthens, forecast become major hurricane this weekend
Erin rapidly strengthens, forecast become major hurricane this weekend
Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifies to Category 5 strength
Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifies to Category 5 strength
Hiker found dead after bear attack in mountain in Japan
Hiker found dead after bear attack in mountain in Japan
Hezbollah: Lebanon risks civil war if government enacts disarming plan
Hezbollah: Lebanon risks civil war if government enacts disarming plan
Paraguay declares health emergency over measles outbreak
Paraguay declares health emergency over measles outbreak

Follow Us