Aug. 15, 2025 / 2:49 PM

Former Delaware Gov. Michael Castle dies at 86

By Simon Corlett
Former Congressman and Gov. Michael N. Castle, R-Del., has died at the age of 86, the politician’s family confirmed in a post online. File Photo (2009) by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Former Congressman and Gov. Michael N. Castle, R-Del., has died at the age of 86, the politician's family confirmed in a post online. File Photo (2009) by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former congressman and Gov. Michael N. Castle, R-Del., has died at the age of 86, the politician's family confirmed in a post online.

The moderate Republican served two terms as governor between 1985 and 1992 before being elected to Congress in 1993.

"Congressman Mike Castle was a founding member of the Republican Main Street Partnership, a leading organization for centrist Republicans, and worked in a bipartisan manner to help move people from welfare to work, support fiscally responsible government, improve public education, and protect the community," his family said in the statement.

"He served on the House Committee on Financial Services, Committee on Education and Workforce and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence."

Castle, who is survived by his wife of over 33 years, Jane DiSabatino, ultimately became the longest-serving member of Congress from Delaware in the state's history.

He also served as the lieutenant governor of Delaware from 1981 to 1985 prior to being elected governor, and in the state legislature before that.

"Over the arc of the more than 40 years that I knew him - I met him when I was 16 - he repeatedly provided his knowledge and expertise to help me along my own way," Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said in a statement, calling Castle an "incredible man."

"When we eventually ran against each other, I did my absolute best to run a respectful, positive, policy-based campaign. As we campaigned against each other, I only liked him more."

Castle was known as a backer of educational and environmental reforms.

As a member of Congress, Castle was a major proponent of the 2001 "No Child Left Behind," legislation that was an effort to improve test scores among U.S. school children.

"Governor Castle understood there is no greater legacy we leave to future generations than the quality of our environment. As Governor, his administration's Environmental Legacy program to protect and preserve forests, wetlands, and beaches won recognition for its foresight and impact," his family said in the statement.

In addition to DiSabatino, who he married in 1992, Castle is survived by his "many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews."

Visitation will take place August 21 at a funeral home in Wilmington, Del.

Astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission to the moon, died August 8, 2025, in Illinois, his family announced. He was 97. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

