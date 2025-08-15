CLEAR+ adds travelers from Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Travelers from Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can now enroll in Clear Secure, the American tech firm that allows people to pay for expedited clearance at U.S. airports, the company confirmed Friday.

Passengers from the four countries can now enroll in the company's CLEAR+ program, allowing them to quickly get through security lines for a yearly fee.

The New York City-based tech firm currently uses its biometric travel document verification systems at 59 airports across the United States, allowing clients to save time going through security checkpoints.

The company currently charges $209 for a yearly subscription.

"From the beginning, CLEAR's vision has been to make travel safer, easier, and more predictable-using the power of identity," Clear Secure CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said in a statement on the company's website.

"By enabling highly vetted travelers from the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to enroll in CLEAR+, we're expanding that vision to more people around the world. Whether you're flying for business or reuniting with family, you should be able to move through the airport with confidence and peace of mind."

The company said additional "Visa Waiver countries" will become eligible to subscribe later this year.

The program is not related to the PreCheck option offered by the Transportation Safety Administration, which is only open to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Initially opened in 2025, NEXUS is another separate program allowing travelers to pay for expedited cross-border travel between the United States and Canada.

Earlier this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched a streamlined security system for international travelers, at Los Angeles International Airport to reduce wait times from incoming international flights.

Clear Secure stock climbed to start the trading day but was in the red by late morning, down $0.65 or 1.91%, trading at $33.15 at 10:49 EDT Friday.