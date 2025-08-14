Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2025 / 9:49 AM

Judge questions the legality of sending National Guard troops to L.A.

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
A federal judge on Thursday questioned the lawfulness of the Trump administration's decision to deploy the National Guard in protests against President Donald Trump. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A federal judge on Thursday questioned the lawfulness of the Trump administration's decision to deploy the National Guard in protests against President Donald Trump. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in a bench trial over the federal government's use of the California National Guard in Los Angeles in response to protests against President Donald Trump's immigration policies asked federal attorneys pointed questions about the legality of using the troops.

The case is being heard in San Francisco by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, who asked the questions about what limits there are against using federal law enforcement to protect federal buildings, which the U.S. Department of Justice claims is the reason for the almost 300 Guard troops still deployed in the state.

Trump deployed 4,000 guard troops and 700 Marines to the city in June. He said they were needed to protect federal property and law enforcement agents during the protests. Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the use of his state's Guard and sued the federal government asking for an injunction that would limit the role of the federal government in the city.

The judge's comments came on the third and final day of the trial.

"Once you have a force in place, and maybe legitimately do so, and the threat that gave rise to the force in that place subsides, or is no longer of serious concern, what then?" Breyer asked a Justice Department attorney Wednesday. "How does one look at this national police force, which goes out of where the threat was and starts executing other laws?"

"It's not that I'm sitting here insensitive to the risk of federal employees," he added. "I'm trying to see whether there are limits, any limits, to the use of federal force to ameliorate that risk."

Newsom got a win in June with Breyer, but a federal appeals court said that the president can keep control of the federalized Guard while the legal case continues.

One of Newsom's claims is that the troops violated the Posse Comitatus Act. It's an 1878 law that bans the use of the U.S. military for domestic law enforcement.

Eric Hamilton, a Justice Department lawyer, argued that there is no precedent for the lawsuit, for injunctive relief or money damages under the act. He said that Newsom and California have not suffered the harm required to sue.

But California Deputy Attorney General Meghan Strong, representing the state, said the government has never used the military this way before.

"It is, in fact, the federal government who is engaged in unprecedented conduct," she said.

"So then what is the remedy?" Breyer asked Hamilton, mentioning presidential immunity from criminal prosecution. "You're saying there's a criminal remedy? The president can be prosecuted? You say that in light of the Supreme Court decision, the Trump decision. Isn't he immune?"

"So that's it. Too bad. So sad. It's over," he said. "And that's the end of the case."

Josh Kastenberg, a professor at the University of New Mexico Law School, told CBS News that Newsom's lawsuit is a longshot.

"The constitution and the law and the facts are on Governor Newsom's side. But that doesn't mean he's going to win. Ever since World War II, the courts have embraced this military deference doctrine, which really is presidential deference in matters of military command and control."

Breyer did not give a timeline for his ruling.

Latest Headlines

Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death then fled to Europe to avoid prosecution has been found guilty of first-degree felony rape in Utah.
Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An upstate N.Y. man is due back in court Thursday for harrassing a relative of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly murdered by Luigi Mangione.
Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A failed GOP candidate in New Mexico has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars for orchestrating a shooting spree targeting his perceived political adversaries.
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to enforce arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the Lone Star State earlier this month to block Republican redistricting plans.
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The CDC director described the dangers of misinformation, four days after a gunman shot at the headquarters in Atlanta, claiming the COVID-19 shot sickened him.
Trump revokes Biden antitrust EO targeting monopolies
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump revokes Biden antitrust EO targeting monopolies
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded a signature Biden-era initiative aimed at promoting U.S/ competition in the economy and curbing monopolies.
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Amish community in Michigan is in mourning after seven died on the same day in two separate crashes 86 miles apart in the central part of the state.
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Twelve people, nearly all children, were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over in Travis County, a region still reeling from flooding one month ago.
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned four people and 12 companies in Mexico linked to a "brutally violent" cartel in timeshare fraud of a Puerto Vallarta resort.
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department will offer up to $1 billion to support mining and processing of critical minerals and manufacturing technologies in the United States.

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding

Follow Us