Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2025 / 12:25 PM

Hunter Biden won't apologize for linking Melania Trump to Epstein

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Hunter Biden has refused to apologize for saying that First Lady Melania Trump met husband President Donald Trump via Jeffrey Epstein. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 2 | Hunter Biden has refused to apologize for saying that First Lady Melania Trump met husband President Donald Trump via Jeffrey Epstein. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- First Lady Melania Trump is demanding Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, retract statements that he said about how President Donald Trump met her.

A legal notice dated Aug. 6 and written by the first lady's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, demanded Biden "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump" including claims by Hunter Biden that Trump met his wife through convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The comments were made during an interview earlier in the month on the YouTube show Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan.

On Thursday, Biden revisited the show and did not retract his statements.

"They spent an enormous amount of time together," Biden said of the president and Epstein.

"That's how Melania, the first lady and the president met. Yeah, according to Michael Wolff," he said, referring to the author of several biographies of Trump.

Callaghan asked Biden if he would like to apologize to the first lady, and he said, "That's not going to happen."

He cited news reports dating back to 2019 that "reported that sources said that Jeffrey Epstein claimed to be the person to introduce Donald Trump to Melania at that time."

Melania Trump said she will sue for $1 billion.

Attention to the Epstein case has ballooned in recent weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Trump's name is in the Epstein files.

Trump was once close friends with Epstein, who trafficked underage girls to adult men, but has denied visiting Epstein's private islands in the Caribbean. He died by suicide in prison.

Since then, Congress and the Department of Justice have requested files and sent out subpoenas, and Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has recently given testimony about the case.

Hunter Biden called Melania Trump's lawsuit threat a "designed distraction."

"I don't think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a designed distraction, because it's not about who introduced whom to who," he said. "I don't know how that's in any way rises to the level of defamation to begin with."

Latest Headlines

Arkansas double-stabbing murder suspect pleads not guilty
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Arkansas double-stabbing murder suspect pleads not guilty
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The man charged with fatally stabbing a couple with their kids at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of capital murder.
New USPS stamps issued for the Boston 2026 World Expo
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
New USPS stamps issued for the Boston 2026 World Expo
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The United States Postal Service released new stamps at the Great American Stamp Show Thursday to celebrate the Boston 2026 World Expo, May 23-30, 2026.
July PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.9%, much more than expected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
July PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.9%, much more than expected
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The threat of inflation to the U.S. economy may be looming after a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Thursday showed a jump in wholesale prices.
King Fire prompts evacuations in California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
King Fire prompts evacuations in California
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued after a brush fire burning in California.
Judge questions the legality of sending National Guard troops to L.A.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge questions the legality of sending National Guard troops to L.A.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A judge in a bench trial over the federal government's use of the California National Guard in Los Angeles in response to protests questioned the U.S. attorney.
Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death then fled to Europe to avoid prosecution has been found guilty of first-degree felony rape in Utah.
Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An upstate N.Y. man is due back in court Thursday for harrassing a relative of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly murdered by Luigi Mangione.
Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A failed GOP candidate in New Mexico has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars for orchestrating a shooting spree targeting his perceived political adversaries.
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to enforce arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the Lone Star State earlier this month to block Republican redistricting plans.
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The CDC director described the dangers of misinformation, four days after a gunman shot at the headquarters in Atlanta, claiming the COVID-19 shot sickened him.

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding

Follow Us