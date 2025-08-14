Treasury announces the end of federal paper checks on Sept. 30

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- People who receive federal checks in the mail will have to switch to an electronic payment method by the end of September or risk experiencing payment delays.

Most people already receive federal checks digitally, but a few still rely on paper checks that are mailed each month, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"Reducing paper checks has been a longstanding bipartisan goal that our administration is finally putting into action," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Switching to all-digital payments "will help reduce fraud and theft" and "remove delays that prevent hardworking Americans from receiving their vital payments," Bessent added.

Those who receive Social Security, veterans' benefits or other federal benefits and still receive paper checks can enroll in direct deposit to receive the funds in their bank accounts.

They can enroll in direct deposit by calling the respective agencies, visiting GoDirect.gov or by calling the Electronic Payment Solution Center at 800-967-6857 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Those who might not have bank accounts can open an account at FDIC: GetBanked or at MyCreditUnion.gov.

Individuals also can obtain a Treasury-sponsored Direct Express Debit Mastercard to receive electronic payments.

The change comes after President Donald Trump earlier signed an executive order to end paper check disbursements by the end of September, with some limited exceptions.

Such exceptions include those who do not have banking or electronic payment access, certain emergency payments, certain law enforcement activities and other special cases.

The change helps to "modernize how the government handles money" by "switching from old-fashioned paper-based payments to fast, secure electronic payments," according to a White House announcement.

Payments to the federal government likewise must be made electronically, with limited exceptions.