Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2025 / 11:07 AM

July PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.9%, much more than expected

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Pedestrians walk near the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in New York City. US stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected January inflation reading from the Consumer Price Index. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pedestrians walk near the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 in New York City. US stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected January inflation reading from the Consumer Price Index. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The threat of inflation to the U.S. economy may be looming after a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Thursday showed a jump in wholesale prices

The Producer Price Index for final demand rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in July, a surge absent in June when such prices stayed flat after having risen only 0.4% in May.

Even more noticeable is the index for the total of final demand prices without adjustment, which saw a 3.3% increase for the 12 months ending in July, the largest 12-month upswing since rising 3.4% in February.

Within the final demand spectrum, three-quarters of the advance comes from the index for final demand services, such as transportation and warehousing, which rose 1.1%, the largest such advance since rising to 1.3% in March of 2022.

Related

Prices for final demand goods increased 0.7% when measured with the inclusion of foods, energy, and trade services. Without those items, the rise is just a slightly smaller 0.6%, the largest increase since a 0.9% leap that also took place in March of 2022.

The index for final demand services also rose, moving 1.1% up in July, the biggest jump since that clearly rough fiscal month of March in 2022, when such services rose 1.3%.

A deeper dive into the price windup showed 30% of the July jump in final demand services is due to the margins for machinery and equipment wholesaling, which increased 3.8%. Additionally, 40% of the broad-based increase in July can be credited to the index for final demand foods, up 1.4%, and among the foods, prices for fresh and dry vegetables soared a whopping 38.9% percent.

Another major player in the overall July increase comes from the diesel fuel index, which ascended 11.8% and is responsible for more than 50% of the month's increase in prices for processed goods for intermediate demand. The index for raw milk moved up 9.1%, accountable for more than 30% of the July increase in prices for unprocessed goods for intermediate demand.

The Producer Price Index's data includes key details on overall prices, and is combined with information taken from the Consumer Price Index to fill out the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index, the government's chief inflation forecasting scale.

The Consumer Price Index had only ticked upwards a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in July and 2.7% on a 12-month basis, a bit less than of an impact than expected with the Trump administration's tariffs in action.

Latest Headlines

King Fire prompts evacuations in California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
King Fire prompts evacuations in California
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued after a brush fire burning in California.
Judge questions the legality of sending National Guard troops to L.A.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge questions the legality of sending National Guard troops to L.A.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A judge in a bench trial over the federal government's use of the California National Guard in Los Angeles in response to protests questioned the U.S. attorney.
Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death then fled to Europe to avoid prosecution has been found guilty of first-degree felony rape in Utah.
Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An upstate N.Y. man is due back in court Thursday for harrassing a relative of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly murdered by Luigi Mangione.
Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A failed GOP candidate in New Mexico has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars for orchestrating a shooting spree targeting his perceived political adversaries.
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to enforce arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the Lone Star State earlier this month to block Republican redistricting plans.
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The CDC director described the dangers of misinformation, four days after a gunman shot at the headquarters in Atlanta, claiming the COVID-19 shot sickened him.
Trump revokes Biden antitrust EO targeting monopolies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump revokes Biden antitrust EO targeting monopolies
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded a signature Biden-era initiative aimed at promoting U.S/ competition in the economy and curbing monopolies.
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Amish community in Michigan is in mourning after seven died on the same day in two separate crashes 86 miles apart in the central part of the state.
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Twelve people, nearly all children, were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over in Travis County, a region still reeling from flooding one month ago.

Trending Stories

Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding

Follow Us