Cadillac's Elevated Velocity crossover EV promotes performance, luxury

Cadillac debuts its Elevated Velocity crossover concept electric vehicle at The Quail "motorsports gathering" on Friday in Carmel, Calif. Photo courtesy of Cadillac/General Motors Corp.

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Gullwing doors and high performance define Cadillac's Elevated Velocity crossover electric vehicle concept that could turn off-roading into a luxury experience.

The Elevated Velocity is part of the luxury car brand's portfolio of concept vehicles and features a raised chassis for better ground clearance, along with its gull-wing doors and futuristic lighting.

"Elevated Velocity builds on the design principles introduced in the Opulent Velocity concept and revealed in 2024," said Bryan Nesbitt, vice president of Global Design at General Motors Corp, in a news release on Thursday.

The concept integrates "Cadillac's luxury, technology and performance in an increasingly popular performance-luxury crossover," Nesbitt added.

The Elevated Velocity offers a lifted chassis for greater ground clearance and relatively high-speed off-road capabilities, while also providing an "elevated luxury experience," Cadillac senior designer Alexandra Dymowska said.

"The concept envisions a refined, exhilarating experience, where the art of mastery meets the rush of adrenaline," she explained.

Cadillac intends to unveil the Elevated Velocity crossover at The Quail "motorsports gathering" event in Carmel, Calif., on Friday.

The crossover seats four with two seats in front and two in back and has an off-roading mode that makes it possible to explore two-tracks, cross desert terrain and navigate mountain roads in inclement weather without the bother of fueling stops.

A new Terra driving mode activates the Elevated Velocity's air suspension for greater comfort, while 24-inch wheels improve its off-roading abilities.

The high-performance EV crossover also offers autonomous driving capability and retracts the steering wheel and the gas and brake pedals when in self-driving mode.

Cadillac designers intend for the Elevated Velocity to deliver peak performance on any terrain with the exhilaration of driving a hypercar.

In addition to the Terra and Elevate modes, drivers can choose an e-Velocity mode for "intense on-road driving" and a Sand Vision mode that improves visibility while driving in a sandstorm.

An Elements Defy mode helps to discourage the accumulation of dust, sand and dirt by vibrating the exterior to keep it clean.

Cadillac did not announce performance specs for the sleekly designed Elevated Velocity crossover or discuss its motor and drivetrain.