LAX launches biometric identification for travelers

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched Enhanced Passenger Processing, a streamlined security system for international travelers, at Los Angeles International Airport, the agency announced Thursday.

"The innovative biometric solution is designed to streamline international arrivals experiences for U.S. citizens, reducing wait times in the international arrivals process," CBP said in a statement.

Auto-capture cameras snap photos when a U.S. citizen arrives at an inspection area at LAX and uses biometric facial comparison technology to identify the traveler.

The technology provides a "touchless, seamless, and secure arrival experience," CBP continued. The agency said officials have seen a 25% reduction in wait times nationally for U.S. citizens using the system.

While the photo capture system is touchless, a CBP agent is stationed nearby to assist travelers with questions or address any issues that arise with the system.

"Any passenger wishing not to participate in the EPP process will need to notify an officer and they will then go through the standard entry process," said CBP Acting LAX Port Director Oscar Acuna.

The agency said it will expand EPP to other areas of LAX in the near future.