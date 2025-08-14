Apple Watch update will include blood oxygen feature

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Apple will roll out an update to the Apple Watch on Thursday to add its new pulse oximeter feature that has been stalled because of an intellectual property dispute.

Apple said in a press release that it will update Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. These models will get the redesigned Blood Oxygen feature.

"Apple's teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features that are grounded in science and have privacy at the core," Apple said in a statement. "Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 also offer users irregular rhythm notifications, the ECG app, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Fall Detection, sleep tracking, wrist temperature sensing, the Vitals app, the Noise app, the Medications app, and the Mindfulness app, among many other helpful tools, helping users live a healthier life."

The International Trade Commission in October 2023 ruled in favor of a request to halt sales of the Apple smartwatches by medical technology firm Masimo Corp. Masimo officials say Apple co-opted its patented technology and poached several workers who helped to develop it.

Apple then paused the sale of some of its watches and began selling modified versions of them without the blood-oxygen feature.

The update is possible thanks to a recent U.S. Customs ruling, the company said.

There will be no effect to Apple Watch units previously purchased that include the original Blood Oxygen feature or to Apple Watch units purchased outside of the U.S., Apple said.