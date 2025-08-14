Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death and then fled to Europe to avoid prosecution has been found guilty of first-degree felony rape in Utah.

Rossi, who has also been identified as Nicholas Alahverdian, Nicholas Brown, Nicholas Knight and Arthur Knight was convicted of raping a woman he had been dating in 2008.

An obituary posted online in 2020 claimed he died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but he actually fled the United States while under investigation for credit card fraud. He was found in 2022 living in Scotland under one of his aliases and was returned in January of 2024 after being extradited in 2023.

A Salt Lake County jury convicted Rossi Wednesday, who now faces five years to life in prison when he's sentenced in October.

Rossi faces a second rape trial in another Utah county in September.