Aug. 14, 2025 / 9:06 AM

Nicholas Rossi, who faked death, fled U.S., convicted of rape

By Ian Stark
Nicholas Rossi who faked his own death and fled the United States to avoid rape charges, was convicted Thursday after being extradited. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Nicholas Rossi, who faked his death and then fled to Europe to avoid prosecution has been found guilty of first-degree felony rape in Utah.

Rossi, who has also been identified as Nicholas Alahverdian, Nicholas Brown, Nicholas Knight and Arthur Knight was convicted of raping a woman he had been dating in 2008.

An obituary posted online in 2020 claimed he died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but he actually fled the United States while under investigation for credit card fraud. He was found in 2022 living in Scotland under one of his aliases and was returned in January of 2024 after being extradited in 2023.

A Salt Lake County jury convicted Rossi Wednesday, who now faces five years to life in prison when he's sentenced in October.

Rossi faces a second rape trial in another Utah county in September.

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A judge in a bench trial over the federal government's use of the California National Guard in Los Angeles in response to protests questioned the U.S. attorney.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An upstate N.Y. man is due back in court Thursday for harrassing a relative of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly murdered by Luigi Mangione.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A failed GOP candidate in New Mexico has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars for orchestrating a shooting spree targeting his perceived political adversaries.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to enforce arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the Lone Star State earlier this month to block Republican redistricting plans.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The CDC director described the dangers of misinformation, four days after a gunman shot at the headquarters in Atlanta, claiming the COVID-19 shot sickened him.
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded a signature Biden-era initiative aimed at promoting U.S/ competition in the economy and curbing monopolies.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Amish community in Michigan is in mourning after seven died on the same day in two separate crashes 86 miles apart in the central part of the state.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Twelve people, nearly all children, were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over in Travis County, a region still reeling from flooding one month ago.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned four people and 12 companies in Mexico linked to a "brutally violent" cartel in timeshare fraud of a Puerto Vallarta resort.
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department will offer up to $1 billion to support mining and processing of critical minerals and manufacturing technologies in the United States.

