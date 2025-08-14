Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 14, 2025 / 12:07 AM

Trump revokes Biden antitrust EO targeting monopolies

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order revoking a Biden-era antitrust initiative. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order revoking a Biden-era antitrust initiative. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded a signature Joe Biden-era initiative aimed at promoting competition in the U.S. economy and curbing monopolies, especially in the technology industry.

Trump revoked Biden's Executive Order 14036 with an executive order of his own.

The far-ranging EO 14036 was signed by Biden in July 2021 to bolster antitrust enforcement to "promote the interests of American workers, businesses and consumers" and protect them from economic consolidation.

Trump offered no reason for the revocation, though the Justice Department celebrated the move, saying it will use this as an opportunity to "recalibrate and modernize" its approach to competition policy.

"America First Antitrust focuses on empowering the American people in the free markets, not enabling regulators and bureaucrats to prescribe outcomes," Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said in a statement.

"We are unleashing the new American Golden Age through antitrust enforcement that removes barriers to innovation and opportunity and limits regulatory burdens on free competition."

The Justice Department also criticized the Biden initiative as "overly prescriptive and burdensome," and said that the Trump administration is focused on crafting executive orders that are "tailored" and call for lowering drug prices and reducing regulatory barriers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is slightly intensifying and forecast to become a hurricane Friday with a chance of ultimately affecting the U.S. East Coast next week.
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Amish community in Michigan is in mourning after seven died on the same day in two separate crashes 86 miles apart in the central part of the state.
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Twelve people, nearly all children, were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over in Travis County, a region still reeling from flooding one month ago.
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned four people and 12 companies in Mexico linked to a "brutally violent" cartel in timeshare fraud of a Puerto Vallarta resort.
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department will offer up to $1 billion to support mining and processing of critical minerals and manufacturing technologies in the United States.
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new Gallup Poll shows the use of alcohol among American adults is at its lowest point in a nearly 90-year downward trend.
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stolen manuscript written by notorious Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortés in 1527 has been returned to the Mexican government, the FBI announced on Wednesday.
Treasury Secretary Bessent wants the Fed to lower its lending rate
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Bessent wants the Fed to lower its lending rate
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The current Federal Reserve interest rate is significantly higher than necessary and should be lowered, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.
Non-profits lose appeal to save USAID funding amid Trump administration cuts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Non-profits lose appeal to save USAID funding amid Trump administration cuts
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Non-profits that sued the Trump administration over USAID cuts were told they don't have legal standing, clearing the way for the government to cut billions.
N.Y. AG Letitia James sues parent company of Zelle for allowing fraud
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James sues parent company of Zelle for allowing fraud
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit Wednesday against the parent company of Zelle for allowing "massive amounts of fraud" on the platform.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Supreme Court poised to rehear voting rights case
Supreme Court poised to rehear voting rights case
Prisoner escapes escort custody at Seattle airport
Prisoner escapes escort custody at Seattle airport
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions
Multiple people linked to Cuban medical scheme now face U.S. sanctions

Follow Us