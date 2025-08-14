Trending
Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO

By Ian Stark
A man was charged with harassing a relative of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An upstate New York man is due back in court Thursday for harassing a relative of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly murdered by Luigi Mangione.

Shane Daley of Galway in Saratoga County was arraigned on Wednesday on a count of cyberstalking after he allegedly called the victim several times over a three-day period.

Daley is alleged to have started calling the victim's work phone only hours after Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan and left several voicemails in which he expressed pleasure over Thompson's death and how he died, and stated the victim and Thompson's children should be killed in the same fashion.

Daley was arrested by the FBI but then released from custody. He is being monitored via a GPS device and is prohibited from drinking any alcoholic beverages or possessing any firearms.

"Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan," said acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone in a press release. "Daley, as alleged, gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family's pain and suffering."

"My office and its partners will now do all that we can to hold him accountable for this vicious and outrageous conduct," he added.

Thompson was shot to death in December of 2024. Luigi Mangione was jailed in connection to the murder and faces related state and federal charges.

A spokesperson for federal prosecutors said Daley is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday in order to have additional conditions of his release added. He could end up in prison for as many as five years and be fined up to $250,000 if found guilty on the charge filed against him.

Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Failed GOP candidate gets 80 years for shooting at political adversaries
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A failed GOP candidate in New Mexico has been sentenced to 80 years behind bars for orchestrating a shooting spree targeting his perceived political adversaries.
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge rejects Texas' request to enforce arrest warrants in map row
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Illinois has rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's request to enforce arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the Lone Star State earlier this month to block Republican redistricting plans.
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CDC director: Misinformation 'lead to deadly consequence' in Atlanta
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The CDC director described the dangers of misinformation, four days after a gunman shot at the headquarters in Atlanta, claiming the COVID-19 shot sickened him.
Trump revokes Biden antitrust EO targeting monopolies
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump revokes Biden antitrust EO targeting monopolies
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday rescinded a signature Biden-era initiative aimed at promoting U.S/ competition in the economy and curbing monopolies.
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Amish community in Michigan is in mourning after seven died on the same day in two separate crashes 86 miles apart in the central part of the state.
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Twelve people, nearly all children, were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over in Travis County, a region still reeling from flooding one month ago.
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned four people and 12 companies in Mexico linked to a "brutally violent" cartel in timeshare fraud of a Puerto Vallarta resort.
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department will offer up to $1 billion to support mining and processing of critical minerals and manufacturing technologies in the United States.
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new Gallup Poll shows the use of alcohol among American adults is at its lowest point in a nearly 90-year downward trend.
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stolen manuscript written by notorious Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortés in 1527 has been returned to the Mexican government, the FBI announced on Wednesday.

