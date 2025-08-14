Man charged with cyberstalking family of slain UnitedHealthcare CEO

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An upstate New York man is due back in court Thursday for harassing a relative of Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO allegedly murdered by Luigi Mangione.

Shane Daley of Galway in Saratoga County was arraigned on Wednesday on a count of cyberstalking after he allegedly called the victim several times over a three-day period.

Daley is alleged to have started calling the victim's work phone only hours after Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan and left several voicemails in which he expressed pleasure over Thompson's death and how he died, and stated the victim and Thompson's children should be killed in the same fashion.

Daley was arrested by the FBI but then released from custody. He is being monitored via a GPS device and is prohibited from drinking any alcoholic beverages or possessing any firearms.

"Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan," said acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone in a press release. "Daley, as alleged, gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family's pain and suffering."

"My office and its partners will now do all that we can to hold him accountable for this vicious and outrageous conduct," he added.

Thompson was shot to death in December of 2024. Luigi Mangione was jailed in connection to the murder and faces related state and federal charges.

A spokesperson for federal prosecutors said Daley is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday in order to have additional conditions of his release added. He could end up in prison for as many as five years and be fined up to $250,000 if found guilty on the charge filed against him.