King Fire prompts evacuations in California

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued after a brush fire burning in California.

The fire has been dubbed King Fire, it broke out at 1 a.m. PDT and grew to 490 acres along the 5 freeway between Gorman and Pyramid Lake, prompting two northbound lanes to close. The lanes have been reopened but drivers were cautioned to drive safely in the area.

The fire is 5% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Firefighters' main concern is that it does not spread to the south or cross the 5 freeway, John Miller, Public Information Officer for the U.S. The Forest Service said.

West of Interstate 5, North of Highway 138, South of Highway 139 and east of Old Ridge Route road, and East of Interstate 5 in the Paradise Ranch Area have all been issued evacuation warnings.

The cause of the fire is unknown.