Aug. 14, 2025 / 7:50 PM

State Department offers $6 million reward in Russian crypto scheme

By Mark Moran
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The State and Treasury departments are offering rewards of up to $6 million for information leading to arrests in a Russian-operated cryptocurrency scheme, officials announced Thursday.

Garantex, a Russian-operated cryptocurrency exchange, allegedly used a series of criminals and cybercrime organizations to launder billions of dollars using hacking software, ransomware, terrorism and drug trafficking schemes, the FBI and Secret Service said.

"Between April 2019 and March 2025, Gartantex processed at least $96 billion in cryptocurrency transactions," a release from the State Department said.

The State Department is offering individual rewards of $5 million and $1 million for Russian national Aleksandr Mira Serda, and other Garantex leaders.

The department is also targeting Grinex, a cryptocurrency exchange that was established as Garantex's successor.

