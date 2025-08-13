Prisoner escapes escort custody at Seattle airport

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington State were hunting Tuesday night for a prisoner who escaped custody while being transported through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Washington State Department of Corrections has identified the escapee in a statement as 20-year-old John Nino. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 154 pounds. A picture provided by the department shows Nino bears a large tattoo over his left eyebrow.

Authorities said he escaped shortly before 8 p.m. PDT Tuesday.

Little information about the escape or the prisoner was made public, but the department told ABC News that Nino was on community supervision for second-degree robbery. He was then arrested several days ago in New Mexico after a warrant had been issued in June when he failed to attend several meetings with his correctional officer.

He escaped as he was being returned to Washington State, ABC News reported.

Local KOMO News, citing the airport, reported that Nino crossed a pedestrian bridge at a light rail station heading toward International Boulevard.

Nino was wearing a red coat and grey sweatpants. He was last seen by police crossing the railroad tracks and heading toward Highway 99, the Department of Corrections said.

In May, Sedrick Stevenson also escaped police custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. He was recaptured by U.S. Marshals over a month later.