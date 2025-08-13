Trending
Train derails in north-central Texas; no injuries reported

By Darryl Coote
At least 30 train cars derailed in north central Texas on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1/Facebook
At least 30 train cars derailed in north central Texas on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1/Facebook

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A train, seemingly transporting hazardous materials, has derailed in north-central Texas, according to responders who say no injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. CDT Tuesday in Palo Pinto County, home to about 30,000 people and located 100 miles west of Dallas.

At least 30 rail cars of the train derailed in the incident, which prompted the deployment of multiple local and federal responders, including hazmat officials with train operator Union Pacific Railroad, Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1 said in a statement.

Officials said there have been no confirmed leaks of hazardous materials from the cars, though it was unclear what hazardous materials they contained.

"All personnel have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported," Palo Pinto County EMSD1 said. "The situation is currently stable, but not yet fully controlled.

As of 9 p.m. CDT, fire crews were continuing to extinguish small grass fires ignited by the derailment. Union Pacific was on scene with equipment and cranes, preparing to move the rail cars off that track, officials said, adding that the scene will remain active for several days.

Officials are urging residents to avoid the area.

The cause of the derailment was unclear.

