U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 10:51 AM

Amazon expands same-day delivery with persishable groceries in 1,000 cities

By Andrew Sookdeo
Amazon announced its same-day delivery service for perishable grocery items to more areas in the U.S. on WednesdayFile Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon on Wednesday announced it will add perishable grocery items to its same-day delivery services in more than 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

The company is expanding same-day delivery to include dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods and frozen foods in cities such as Raleigh, N.C.; Tampa, Fla.; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.; and will reach up to 2,300 cities by the end of 2025.

Amazon was testing the service last year and it found many customers ordering strawberries,bananas, avocado and other perishables.

"Many of these shoppers were first-time Amazon grocery customers who now return to shop twice as often with same-day delivery service compared to those who didn't purchase fresh food," the company said in a press release.

For Prime members on orders over $25 it's free, if it doesn't hit the minimum it's a $2.99 fee. For customers without Prime, they can pay a $12.99 fee to use the service.

"Amazon works hard to help customers feel confident in the fresh food they're purchasing online. Its specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network ensures customers receive fresh, high-quality perishable grocery items, with every item undergoing a six-point quality check upon arrival and before leaving for delivery," according to a press release.

