Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 10:59 PM

12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Twelve people, nearly all children, were hospitalized Wednesday after their school bus rolled over in Travis County, a region still reeling from flooding one month ago.

Authorities said during a press conference that the bus was transporting 42 children and one adult, presumably the driver, of the Leander Independent School District, primarily from Bagdad Elementary School, about 26 miles north of Austin.

Sgt. Billy Ray, public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division, told reporters that they received calls about the rollover at about 3:15 p.m. CDT.

The preliminary investigation shows that the bus was traveling south down 22100 Nameless Road, when "for an unknown reason," the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, causing it to roll over, he said.

Related

Of the 12 people hospitalized, one appeared to be the driver, whose condition was unknown. Among the remaining injured, one person suffered life-threatening injuries while two others suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Eight EMS ambulance units and two helicopters were deployed to the scene, transporting the injured to Dell Children's Medical Center, Texas Children's Hospital North Austin Campus or Dell Children's -- Cedar Park.

Authorities said the dispatch of the helicopters does not reflect the severity of the injuries suffered, but rather the distance the ambulances had to travel to the crash site in rural Travis County.

Ray identified the bus as a 2024 Blue Bird that was equipped with seatbelts.

Bruce Gearing, LISD superintendent, explained that students are required to wear seatbelts when the bus is equipped with them.

He said this incident compounds the pain Travis County is already feeling from last month's flooding, which destroyed nearly 200 homes and killed at least 10 people.

"This part of our Leander ISD family has been through so much already this summer with the floods, and this tragedy this afternoon has really breaking our hearts," he said.

"We want each of those students and their families to know that our prayers are with them, our thoughts are with them and we will do everything that we can in our power to support them. We will be here for all of those students who were affected and their friends and families as much as we can."

A reunification center was established at Round Mountain Baptist Church where all other students on the bus who did not require hospital transport were taken.

Asked about the driver, Gearing described him as "one of our seasoned bus drivers."

It was the second school bus to suffer a traffic incident in Texas on Wednesday, and the third in a week.

On Wednesday morning, a bus from the Cleveland Independent School District "was involved in an accident and came to a rest on its side," the district said in a statement.

All students were safely removed from the bus and provided medical attention, it said, adding that they were taken to a local hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

And a few days earlier, a bus transporting Cleveland High School and Cleveland Ninth Grade Center students was involved in a crash and "came to rest on its side in a ditch," the CISD said in a statement.

All students were evacuated and received immediate medical attention, with some transported to local hospitals for evaluation of minor injuries, it added.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is slightly intensifying and forecast to become a hurricane Friday with a chance of ultimately affecting the U.S. East Coast next week.
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Amish community in Michigan is in mourning after seven died on the same day in two separate crashes 86 miles apart in the central part of the state.
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned four people and 12 companies in Mexico linked to a "brutally violent" cartel in timeshare fraud of a Puerto Vallarta resort.
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department will offer up to $1 billion to support mining and processing of critical minerals and manufacturing technologies in the United States.
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new Gallup Poll shows the use of alcohol among American adults is at its lowest point in a nearly 90-year downward trend.
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stolen manuscript written by notorious Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortés in 1527 has been returned to the Mexican government, the FBI announced on Wednesday.
Treasury Secretary Bessent wants the Fed to lower its lending rate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Bessent wants the Fed to lower its lending rate
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The current Federal Reserve interest rate is significantly higher than necessary and should be lowered, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.
Non-profits lose appeal to save USAID funding amid Trump administration cuts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Non-profits lose appeal to save USAID funding amid Trump administration cuts
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Non-profits that sued the Trump administration over USAID cuts were told they don't have legal standing, clearing the way for the government to cut billions.
N.Y. AG Letitia James sues parent company of Zelle for allowing fraud
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James sues parent company of Zelle for allowing fraud
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit Wednesday against the parent company of Zelle for allowing "massive amounts of fraud" on the platform.
Harvey Weinstein to face third trial on sexual assault charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein to face third trial on sexual assault charges
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face a third trial in New York in connection to the sexual assault case of actor Jessica Mann.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Supreme Court poised to rehear voting rights case
Supreme Court poised to rehear voting rights case
Prisoner escapes escort custody at Seattle airport
Prisoner escapes escort custody at Seattle airport
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps

Follow Us