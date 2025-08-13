Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 11:13 PM

7 Amish die in 2 crashes involving their rented van, buggy

By Allen Cone
Share with X

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Amish community in Michigan is in mourning after seven died on the same day in two separate crashes 86 miles apart in the central part of the state.

In Tuscola County, six Amish died when a driver ran a stop sign and the truck t-boned the van with 10 occupants in a crash reported at 4:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

About 30 minutes later in Montcalm County, which is directly east of Tuscola County, a 4-month-old girl died after a driver crashed into a buggy while trying to pass.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said the van was traveling west on M-138 when it was struck by the truck traveling south. Several passengers were ejected with three others in the van hospitalized.

Related

The truck had three occupants, with one person dying, WJRT-TV in Flint reported.

"They had a paid driver in the van," Undersheriff Robert Baxter told The Detroit News on Wednesday. "I'm not sure where they were headed or where they were coming from. They're county residents."

Amish generally don't drive, and instead travel in horse and buggy. Families often hire van drivers for longer distances.

"It's not uncommon for Amish families to hire a non-Amish driver (who owns a van) to transport them places that are further than buggy-driving distance," Steven M. Nolt, professor of History and Anabaptist Studies at Elizabethtown College in Elizabethtown, Pa., told the newspaper. "This might be a trip to a doctor's office 30 miles away from their home or it might be an interstate trip of hundreds of miles."

In the second crash, reported at 5:19 p.m., a pickup traveling east attempted to pass a buggy occupied by seven Amish family members. The truck driver, noticing an oncoming vehicle, attempted to swerve back into the right lane and struck the buggy, Michigan State Police reported.

Five children, all under 5, and a 24-year-old woman were taken to a hospital. The 4-month-old child died. On Wednesday, two children were released, the mother and a 1-year-old girl were in stable condition, and a 2-year-old boy was listed in critical condition.

A man in the buggy and the pickup driver had minor injuries. The horse pulling the buggy was euthanized.

"The Amish ... community will band together," Kevin Williams, who writes a syndicated Amish newspaper column, told The Detroit News. "There will be very large funerals that will draw thousands, many coming from states away to pay their respects.

"The Amish will lean heavily on their faith and view the accident as God's will. Their grief is tempered by their faith."

Several Amish have been involved in other crashes in the state.

Last week, six Amish were hurt when an SUV crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in southwest Michigan.

On the Fourth of July, a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy in a buggy were injured when a man crashed into them in the Central Lower Peninsula. The man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge.

In March, a crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy killed an 8-year-old girl and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy in southwest Michigan.

The Amish community in Michigan, which is estimated at 18,000, is spread in 52 settlements from Hillsdale and Branch County in the south to several in the Upper Peninsula, according to Amish America.

The first Amish settled in the state in 1895.

In North America, there are an estimated 411,060 Amish with a presence in 32 states, including 61% in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana, and three Canadian provinces, according to the Amish Studies' Young Center at Elizabeth College.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is slightly intensifying and forecast to become a hurricane Friday with a chance of ultimately affecting the U.S. East Coast next week.
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
12 injured in school bus rollover in Texas county reeling from flooding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Twelve people, nearly all children, were hospitalized after their school bus rolled over in Travis County, a region still reeling from flooding one month ago.
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Department targets timeshare fraud by Mexican cartel
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned four people and 12 companies in Mexico linked to a "brutally violent" cartel in timeshare fraud of a Puerto Vallarta resort.
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Energy Dept. offers $1B for critical minerals and materials funding
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Energy Department will offer up to $1 billion to support mining and processing of critical minerals and manufacturing technologies in the United States.
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new Gallup Poll shows the use of alcohol among American adults is at its lowest point in a nearly 90-year downward trend.
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI returns stolen 500-year-old Hernan Cortes manuscript to Mexico
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stolen manuscript written by notorious Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortés in 1527 has been returned to the Mexican government, the FBI announced on Wednesday.
Treasury Secretary Bessent wants the Fed to lower its lending rate
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Bessent wants the Fed to lower its lending rate
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The current Federal Reserve interest rate is significantly higher than necessary and should be lowered, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.
Non-profits lose appeal to save USAID funding amid Trump administration cuts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Non-profits lose appeal to save USAID funding amid Trump administration cuts
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Non-profits that sued the Trump administration over USAID cuts were told they don't have legal standing, clearing the way for the government to cut billions.
N.Y. AG Letitia James sues parent company of Zelle for allowing fraud
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
N.Y. AG Letitia James sues parent company of Zelle for allowing fraud
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James filed suit Wednesday against the parent company of Zelle for allowing "massive amounts of fraud" on the platform.
Harvey Weinstein to face third trial on sexual assault charges
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein to face third trial on sexual assault charges
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face a third trial in New York in connection to the sexual assault case of actor Jessica Mann.

Trending Stories

Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Trump tells Goldman Sachs to get new economist after tariff forecast
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Tropical Storm Erin forecast to be hurricane by Friday
Supreme Court poised to rehear voting rights case
Supreme Court poised to rehear voting rights case
Prisoner escapes escort custody at Seattle airport
Prisoner escapes escort custody at Seattle airport
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps

Follow Us