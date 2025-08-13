Harvey Weinstein to face third trial on sexual assault charges

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face a third trial in New York in connection to the sexual assault case of actor Jessica Mann.

New York Judge Curtis Farber said Wednesday that the trial will take place before the end of 2025.

A jury was unable in June to come to a verdict on a rape charge that alleged Weinstein sexually assaulted Mann but did find him guilty of sexually assaulting former "Project Runway" production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, and not guilty of assaulting former runway model Kaja Sokola that same year.

The judge announced he would not sentence Weinstein on the conviction involving Haley until Weinstein is retried for the charge related to Mann, who has alleged Weinstein raped her in 2013.

Weinstein was slated to be sentenced on Sept. 30 for the guilty verdict in Haley's case, which means unless he pleads guilty to the charge that involves Mann, or either he is tried before September or prosecutors drop that charge, he's likely to have that sentencing date postponed.

Weinstein, the co-founder of film studios Miramax and The Weinstein Company, was originally convicted of rape and criminal sexual act in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison for the crimes.

However, New York's state Court of Appeals overturned his conviction after finding the jury in the 2020 trial was prejudiced by the judge of that trial who allowed women with unrelated allegations to testify.

Weinstein was also found guilty by a Los Angeles jury of sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

He is currently appealing against that conviction and has denied all of the charges lodged against him. Weinstein has been held in custody in New York's Rikers Island jail.