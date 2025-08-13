Trending
Aug. 13, 2025 / 6:22 PM

Alcohol use by U.S. adults at all-time low, Gallup says

By Chris Benson
The results of Washington, D.C.-based Gallup's new survey released Wednesday suggest the self-reported drinking habits of many Americans is down to a new record low of 54%. File Photo (2021) by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | The results of Washington, D.C.-based Gallup's new survey released Wednesday suggest the self-reported drinking habits of many Americans is down to a new record low of 54%. File Photo (2021) by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A new Gallup Poll shows the use of alcohol among American adults is at its lowest point in a nearly 90-year downward trend.

The results of Washington, D.C.-based Gallup's new survey released Wednesday suggest the self-reported drinking habits of many Americans is down to a new record low of 54% after "consecutive declines" since 1939 when the firm began tracking such behavior.

The results of Gallup's annual Consumption Habits survey from July 7-21 supported data indicating that drinkers reported drinking less, and 53% of respondents say they believe that even a few drinks is bad for a person.

Gallup experts are suggesting that, for the first time, it's now the majority view of the population that even moderate alcohol drinking is bad for one's health.

Related

Even John Gramlich, an associate research director at the nonpartisan Washington think tank Pew Research Center, called it "fascinating new data" in a social media post early Wednesday morning.

The downward trend of drinking among young American adults has only accelerated from 59% in 2023 to 50% in the latest Gallup surveys.

Previous Gallup results from 1997 to 2023 revealed at least 60% of Americans reported being casual alcohol drinkers. That number fluctuated for a few years before landing at its current 54% in the latest survey results.

Gallup's historic data highlighted a 58% use of alcohol among Americans in its initial 1939 poll only 10 years after the economically devastating October 1929 stock market crash, but a one-time low in 1958 of 55%.

Gallup said the belief that drinking is detrimental is now gaining traction with older adults, too.

From 2023-2025, there was a 5% drop to 56% among people age 55 and older.

The World Health Organization noted earlier last month that a separate 2022 Gallup Poll found strong public support among respondents for higher taxes on alcohol, tobacco and "sugary drinks."

"Why? Because these products can harm your health & smart taxes help reduce consumption & fund better healthcare," the WHO said on social media.

