GE Appliances to invest $3 billion in plants across five states

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The GE Appliances company announced Wednesday that it plans to invest billions of dollars into its American operations and create more than 1,000 jobs.

"We are defining the future of manufacturing at GE Appliances by investing in our plants, people, and communities," said GE Appliances President and CEO Kevin Nolan in a press release.

"No other appliance company over the last decade has invested more in U.S. manufacturing than we have," Nolan claimed. "Our $3 billion, five-year plan shows that our commitment to U.S. manufacturing will continue into the future."

The company said in the release that the first round of investments will take place at plants located in five different Southern states.

According to the announcement, its top-freezer refrigerator plant in Decatur, Ala., will add new models and ramp up production before August ends, while its LaFayette, Ga., plant will begin to produce gas ranges in addition to its usual electric item production.

The gas ranges were previously produced in Mexico.

GE Appliances will also double the output of its gas water heater plant in Camden, S.C., with the addition of new types of water heaters to be manufactured there, and in December, its Selmer, Tenn. facility will add two new models to its manufacturing lineup.

Additionally, the company's global headquarters and plant in Louisville, Ky. will receive an investment of $490 million and create 800 new jobs as it begins production of combination washer/ dryers and front-load washers.

"Thanks [GE Appliances], for being a vital part of our city's past and future," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg posted to X Wednesday.

During a livestreamed meeting at the company's Louisville, Kentucky headquarters on Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that "As one of the most prominent employers and manufacturing leaders, GE Appliances has helped establish Kentucky as America's destination for advanced manufacturing and job creation."

"GE Appliances is Kentucky," he added. "And today, this long-standing team Kentucky partner is building on its commitment to our commonwealth with the largest economic sector investment in the past five years."