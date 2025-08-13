Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 12:33 AM

Chattanooga swamped by flash floods

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Chattanooga on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/X
1 of 3 | Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Chattanooga on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/X

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Heavy rains caused flash flooding in Chattanooga and surrounding areas Tuesday that has inundated roads, triggered an emergency declaration and sent rescue workers scrambling as they try to rescue stranded residents.

Nearly 6 1/2 inches of rain fell at the Chattanooga Airport, according to the National Weather Service, making it the second-wettest day on record for the southeastern Tennessee city of about 192,000.

The rain shut down a stretch of Interstate 24 that runs through the city, flooding it over 3 feet of water, according to a post on X by the state Department of Transportation.

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett said during a press conference that he had never seen such widespread flooding that had such a severe impact on travel, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

"I've seen flooding throughout my career all over the county," he said. "It's typically concentrated in one area. This is extremely widespread. It made it difficult for us to even get here ourselves to try to help other people."

The sheriff's office posted photos to X showing cars completely swamped with brown flood water. Another post urged divers to stay put if they were in a safe location and to not attempt to drive over flooded roadways.

A video posted by the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security shows rescue teams wearing headlamps pushing a raft up to a building to rescue in a building.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced a state of emergency in response to the floods. He said in the announcement that his office has been in touch with state authorities and will continue to assess the damage overnight and into the morning.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Texas filed a motion for contempt Tuesday against Beto O'Rourke for violating a temporary restraining order barring him from fundraising for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state earlier this month.
Mexico agrees to send suspected cartel members to United States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mexico agrees to send suspected cartel members to United States
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Mexico's security chief Omar García Harfuch and US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the deal in separate statements.
Top U.S. diplomat Landau to attend Uribe funeral in Colombia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Top U.S. diplomat Landau to attend Uribe funeral in Colombia
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will visit Colombia to show concern over the death of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate voted 19-2 along party lines on Tuesday to approve a congressional redistricting map that is identical to a version in the Texas House.
Downpours to end much of Northeast's dry spell
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Downpours to end much of Northeast's dry spell
There has been little or no rain for much of the Northeast since August began, but that may change for many soon, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday her district should become a state as National Guard troops arrived in the capital.
Trump administration wants review of Smithsonian exhibits, materials
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration wants review of Smithsonian exhibits, materials
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Trump White House will review how the Smithsonian Institute's treats American history as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of National Guard troops might be stationed in two states and serve as a quick reaction force that could respond to riots and other civil unrest.
Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nathan Reis is likely to spend years in jail over wire fraud charges in an alleged pandemic-era financial scheme to defraud the federal government's small business loan program.
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Togoroz is the fourth in Crowley's Avance series that will ship consumer goods between the United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Trending Stories

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city

Follow Us