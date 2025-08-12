Trending
Trump administration wants review of Smithsonian exhibits, materials

White House says it wants to "remove divisive or partisan narratives" from the institution's exhibits, among other things.

By Jake Thomas
The Trump White House ordered a review of the Smithsonian Institution on Tuesday that will include the text of exhibits and other materials to ensure they promote what the administration says is a positive portrayal of American history. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | The Trump White House ordered a review of the Smithsonian Institution on Tuesday that will include the text of exhibits and other materials to ensure they promote what the administration says is a positive portrayal of American history. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The White House has ordered a sweeping review of the Smithsonian's exhibitions and materials as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to promote a rosier presentation of the nation's past.

The order came in a letter signed by three White House aides to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III that was posted online Tuesday. The letter indicates that the Trump administration is again turning its attention on the Smithsonian, a premiere group of museums and research centers located in the nation's capital, as it seeks to reshape cultural institutions.

The letter requested a sizable list of the Smithsonian's internal documents that will be used in a review to ensure the museum aligns with an earlier Trump administration directive "to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

The review will focus on eight of the Smithsonian's museums with an eye on next year's 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the museum's plans for the event, according to the letter. Materials that will be included in the review included exhibition texts, educational materials and social media "to assess tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals."

"As we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding, it is more important than ever that our national museums reflect the unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story," states the letter signed by aides Lindsey Halligan, Vince Haley and Russell Vought.

This isn't the first time Trump has sought more control over the Smithsonian. Earlier in his term, Trump issued an executive order seeking to end "influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology" at the Smithsonian. More recently, Smithsonian staff temporarily removed references to Trump's two impeachments from an exhibit on presidential power.

The upcoming review of the Smithsonian will also include interviews with staff to understand the development of its exhibits, according to the letter, which states that its goal is not to interfere with its operations.

Additionally, the review will evaluate how existing materials and collections "are being used or could be used to highlight American achievement and progress" and if they should be conveyed to other institutions. Lastly, the review will seek "the development of consistent curatorial guidelines that reflect the Smithsonian's original mission."

