Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 3:38 PM

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
According to the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Erin was in the eastern Atlantic and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 23 mph. Image courtesy of National Hurricane Center
According to the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Erin was in the eastern Atlantic and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 23 mph. Image courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is still moving quickly westward and is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days over the central tropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

Erin was still in the eastern Atlantic and had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west at 23 mph, according to the NHC in the 10 a.m. EDT update. There are no warnings or coastal watches in effect. But those in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor Erin's progress.

Erin is about 2,800 miles from the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters expect westward movement to continue through early Thursday, the NHC said. It's expected to move in a west-northwestward motion late Thursday and into the weekend.

Little change in strength is expected through Tuesday night, thanks to moderate water temperatures, but gradual strengthening is forecast to begin on Wednesday. Erin could become a hurricane by late Thursday, when it's predicted to sweep north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and it could become a major hurricane by early Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville said "swells from distant Erin will increase the rip current risk beginning Sunday at area beaches."

The previous four named Atlantic storms this year were Andrea, Barry, Chantal and Dexter. None of them became hurricanes, and Chantal was the only one to make landfall in the United States, causing significant flooding in North Carolina.

Helene struck that state last year as a tropical storm, causing an estimated $53 billion in damage, after hitting western Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

Four other hurricanes made landfall in the United States in 2024: Beryl, Debby, Francine and Milton.

Latest Headlines

BLS nominee E.J. Antoni suggests suspending monthly jobs reports
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
BLS nominee E.J. Antoni suggests suspending monthly jobs reports
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner nominee E.J. Antoni has suggested suspending monthly jobs reports in favor of more accurate quarterly reports.
Q2 earnings show uncertain future for Kodak
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Q2 earnings show uncertain future for Kodak
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The New York-based Eastman Kodak company says there's "substantial doubt" over its future after 2025's second-quarter financial results pictured a negative future for the once-renowned camera and film brand.
Trump's Fed nominee Stephen Miran critical of China monetary policies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump's Fed nominee Stephen Miran critical of China monetary policies
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Stephen Miran is President Donald Trump's nominee to become the Federal Reserve's next governor, but his name is largely unknown to the American public.
George Washington University 'deliberately indifferent' to anti-Semitism, Trump's DOJ says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
George Washington University 'deliberately indifferent' to anti-Semitism, Trump's DOJ says
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Tuesday that George Washington University was in violation of federal civil rights laws and "indifferent" to anti-Semitism.
AI startup Perplexity offers to buy Google Chrome for $34.5B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
AI startup Perplexity offers to buy Google Chrome for $34.5B
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- California-based AI startup Perplexity offered over $34B to buy Google Chrome as it battles for industry dominance with bigger names like Meta and OpenAI.
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday her district should become a state as National Guard troops arrived in the capital.
Trump threatens Powell with 'major' lawsuit over Fed renovations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump threatens Powell with 'major' lawsuit over Fed renovations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump offered a veiled threat on Tuesday of a "major" lawsuit aimed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Trump's ongoing dispute over renovations of the central bank.
Elon Musk threatens to sue Apple over xAI's position in App Store
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk threatens to sue Apple over xAI's position in App Store
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk threatened to sue Apple for allegedly burying his Grok AI app under competing offerings in its App Store.
July CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.2%, just below expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
July CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.2%, just below expectations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Consumer Price Index rose slightly less than expected in July annually as tariffs showed only a slight influence on prices. Tariffs didn't give much boost.
Spirit Airlines warns it needs more cash to survive
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Spirit Airlines warns it needs more cash to survive
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Five months after Spirit Airlines exited bankruptcy it warned investors that it needs more cash to survive, on Monday.

Trending Stories

Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics

Follow Us