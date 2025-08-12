Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 11:21 AM

Spirit Airlines warns it needs more cash to survive

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Five months after Spirit Airlines exited bankruptcy it warned investors that it needs more cash to survive, on Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Five months after Spirit Airlines exited bankruptcy it warned investors that it needs more cash to survive, on Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines warned investors it needs more cash to survive five months after exiting bankruptcy.

The airline said in a quarterly earnings report Monday that it was harder to make money due to the lower demand for leisure travel.

"However, the Company has continued to be affected by adverse market conditions, including elevated domestic capacity and continued weak demand for domestic leisure travel in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a challenging pricing environment," the company said.

Spirit attempted to attract bookings by looking for new ways to lower costs including announcing plans to furlough 270 more pilots this fall. Also, stating that it might sell aircraft, real estate, and the rights to use gates at some airports to make more cash.

It reported a net loss of $245.8 million for the second quarter of 2025.

"Because of the uncertainty of successfully completing the initiatives to comply with the minimum liquidity covenants and of the outcome of discussions with Company stakeholders, management has concluded there is substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within 12 months from the date these financial statements are issued," it said in the filing.

After filing for bankruptcy in November the company has since named a new CEO, David Davis.

The company exited the process in March and since then the company's chief executive Ted Christie said it is "emerging as a stronger and more focused airline."

Read More

Latest Headlines

July CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.2%, just below expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
July CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.2%, just below expectations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Consumer Price Index rose slightly less than expected in July annually as tariffs showed only a slight influence on prices. Tariffs didn't give much boost.
Anthropic AI offers access to all three government branches for $1
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Anthropic AI offers access to all three government branches for $1
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Anthropic AI company announced Tuesday it will offer its Claude AI to all three branches of U.S. government for $1, topping a dollar deal made by OpenAI.
Trump endorses Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump endorses Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for the state's next governor. The state's second-in-charge has faced allegations.
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas if California makes good on its threat to remove five Republican districts from its maps.
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A small plane landing at a Montana airport crashed into a second aircraft on the runaway, according to officials who said only minor injuries.
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta where a police officer was killed in a shooting that is believed to have targeted the national public health agency.
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has transferred 14 Mexican nationals serving prison sentences in the United States on drug-related charges to their native country, according to both governments.
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday designated the Pakistan-based separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade suicide attack unit as foreign terrorist organizations.
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- As Florida preps to execute veteran Kyle Bates and the state's fourth U.S. vet this year, more than 130 U.S. veterans in nearly every branch of service have requested for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the stat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two workers were killed and 10 were injured after an explosion Monday at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania, where the search and rescue has ended.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement
Trump announces federal takeover of Washington law enforcement

Follow Us