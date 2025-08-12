Trending
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department under Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday repatriated 14 Mexican nationals serving prison sentences in the United States. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has transferred 14 Mexican nationals serving prison sentences in the United States on drug-related charges to their native country, according to both governments.

The transfer occurred Friday but was made public Monday by the Justice Department, which said in a statement that it was pursuant to a prisoner transfer treaty between the two countries.

The Justice Department said the unidentified inmates had requested the transfer, and both the United States and Mexico agreed. Under the treaty, the inmates will complete their sentences in Mexican detention facilities.

"These people were transferred to a prison in national territory with the aim of obtaining their social reintegration with greater proximity to their families," Mexico's Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

According to U.S. Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, the transfer will save the United States more than $4 million in incarceration costs for the 96 remaining years on their combined sentence.

"The Justice Department will continue such transfers -- pursuant to our treaty with Mexico -- to reduce incarceration costs and relieve overcrowding in our federal prisons," Galeotti said.

The announcement comes a month after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government was seeking to immediately repatriate 14 Mexican nationals held at Florida's Everglades immigration detention center, more commonly known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

It was unclear if the 14 Mexican nationals repatriated Friday were the same individuals Sheinbaum was seeking to return home.

"All arrangements are being made to ensure their immediate repatriation to Mexico," she said at a July 22 press conference, local media reported.

