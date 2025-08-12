Trending
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest

According to sources, National Guard troops might be stationed in two states and serve as a quick reaction force to respond to protests in U.S. cities.

By Mike Heuer
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reviewed documents discussing the possible creation of a quick reaction military force that would respond to civil unrest in the United States, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 4 | Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reviewed documents discussing the possible creation of a quick reaction military force that would respond to civil unrest in the United States, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of National Guard troops might be stationed in two states and serve as a quick reaction force that could respond to riots and other civil unrest in U.S. cities.

Pentagon officials have created preliminary plans that would place 300 National Guard troops at a base in Arizona and another 300 at a base in Alabama, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Each would serve as a "Domestic Civil Disturbance Quick Reaction Force" to quell violence during protests, riots and other forms of civil unrest, according to Pentagon documents that The Washington Post reviewed.

The units would be capable of deploying within an hour, with Arizona troops responding to unrest in locations west of the Mississippi River and the Alabama troops to locations east of the river.

Its costs could reach hundreds of millions if military aircraft and their crews are part of the reaction force, but using commercial air services would reduce those costs, according to the Pentagon documents.

If the Trump administration approves the creation of such a force, it would be able to move troops among states instead of relying on National Guard troops from each respective state.

The quick reaction force would not become active until 2027.

When asked for comment, an unnamed Pentagon official called the Defense Department a "planning organization" that "routinely reviews how the department would respond to a variety of contingencies around the globe," Fox News reported.

"We will not discuss these plans through leaked documents, pre-decisional or otherwise," the official said.

The documents were prepared by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to Fox News.

Reports of the potential quick reaction force were made after Trump on Monday deployed 800 National Guard troops to Washington after declaring a crime emergency in the nation's capital, despite the fact that crime has gone down in recent years there.

He earlier deployed 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles to protect federal buildings and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while they enforced federal immigration laws there in June.

The president also deployed thousands of troops to the nation's southern border to deter illegal crossings.

Latest Headlines

Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nathan Reis is likely to spend years in jail over wire fraud charges in an alleged pandemic-era financial scheme to defraud the federal government's small business loan program.
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Togoroz is the fourth in Crowley's Avance series that will ship consumer goods between the United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
BLS nominee E.J. Antoni suggests suspending monthly jobs reports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
BLS nominee E.J. Antoni suggests suspending monthly jobs reports
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner nominee E.J. Antoni has suggested suspending monthly jobs reports in favor of more accurate quarterly reports.
Q2 earnings show uncertain future for Kodak
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Q2 earnings show uncertain future for Kodak
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The New York-based Eastman Kodak company says there's "substantial doubt" over its future after 2025's second-quarter financial results pictured a negative future for the once-renowned camera and film brand.
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is still moving quickly westward and is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days over the central tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.
Trump's Fed nominee Stephen Miran critical of China monetary policies
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump's Fed nominee Stephen Miran critical of China monetary policies
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Stephen Miran is President Donald Trump's nominee to become the Federal Reserve's next governor, but his name is largely unknown to the American public.
George Washington University 'deliberately indifferent' to anti-Semitism, Trump's DOJ says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Washington University 'deliberately indifferent' to anti-Semitism, Trump's DOJ says
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Tuesday that George Washington University was in violation of federal civil rights laws and "indifferent" to anti-Semitism.
AI startup Perplexity offers to buy Google Chrome for $34.5B
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AI startup Perplexity offers to buy Google Chrome for $34.5B
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- California-based AI startup Perplexity offered over $34B to buy Google Chrome as it battles for industry dominance with bigger names like Meta and OpenAI.
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday her district should become a state as National Guard troops arrived in the capital.
Trump threatens Powell with 'major' lawsuit over Fed renovations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump threatens Powell with 'major' lawsuit over Fed renovations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump offered a veiled threat on Tuesday of a "major" lawsuit aimed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Trump's ongoing dispute over renovations of the central bank.

