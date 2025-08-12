Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A small plane landing at a Montana airport crashed into a second aircraft on the runaway, according to officials who said there were only minor injuries.

The incident occurred at 2:08 p.m. MDT Monday at Kalispell City Airport, located in northwestern Montana, about 200 miles northwest of Helena.

The Federal Aviation Administration explained in a statement that a Socata TBM 700 struck an unoccupied Swearingen SX-300 after landing.

According to a statement from the Kalispell Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicates that the pilot lost control of the aircraft while attempting to land at the airport, resulting in the runway crash.

"All four occupants of the aircraft, who were from out of state, reported only minor injuries and were treated at the scene," KPD said. "No additional injuries have been reported."

The Kalispell Fire Department had been among the agencies that responded to the scene, as the plane crash seemingly resulted in a fire, which authorities said has since been contained.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.