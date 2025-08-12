Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 2:17 AM

Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A small plane landing at a Montana airport crashed into a second aircraft on the runaway, according to officials who said there were only minor injuries.

The incident occurred at 2:08 p.m. MDT Monday at Kalispell City Airport, located in northwestern Montana, about 200 miles northwest of Helena.

The Federal Aviation Administration explained in a statement that a Socata TBM 700 struck an unoccupied Swearingen SX-300 after landing.

According to a statement from the Kalispell Police Department, the preliminary investigation indicates that the pilot lost control of the aircraft while attempting to land at the airport, resulting in the runway crash.

"All four occupants of the aircraft, who were from out of state, reported only minor injuries and were treated at the scene," KPD said. "No additional injuries have been reported."

The Kalispell Fire Department had been among the agencies that responded to the scene, as the plane crash seemingly resulted in a fire, which authorities said has since been contained.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Read More

Latest Headlines

RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta where a police officer was killed in a shooting that is believed to have targeted the national public health agency.
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has transferred 14 Mexican nationals serving prison sentences in the United States on drug-related charges to their native country, according to both governments.
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday designated the Pakistan-based separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade suicide attack unit as foreign terrorist organizations.
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- As Florida preps to execute veteran Kyle Bates and the state's fourth U.S. vet this year, more than 130 U.S. veterans in nearly every branch of service have requested for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the stat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two workers were killed and 10 were injured after an explosion Monday at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania, where the search and rescue has ended.
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday nominated economist E.J. Antoni as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency he has criticized.
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two women as homicides after their bodies were found in rural woods in South Carolina on Friday.
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Three people were shot to death Monday outside of a Target store in north Austin, Texas, according to police. The suspect is in custody after fleeing the scene.
Trump extends China tariff deadline by another 90 days
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump extends China tariff deadline by another 90 days
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order, delaying the U.S. deadline for higher tariffs on Chinese goods by another 90 days, the White House said.
Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gold will not face tariffs, Trump says in social media post
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday in a Truth Social post that there will be no tariffs on gold after last week's wild gold market and Homeland Security ruling.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
Delta flight clips plane at Atlanta int'l airport
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania

Follow Us