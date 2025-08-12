Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 11:33 PM

Mexico agrees to send suspected cartel members to United States

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced an agreement Tuesday with the Mexican government to expel 26 suspected leaders of drug cartels. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced an agreement Tuesday with the Mexican government to expel 26 suspected leaders of drug cartels. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Mexico has transferred 26 people suspected of leading drug cartels to the United States, both countries confirmed Tuesday, as President Donald Trump continues pressing the Mexican government on the criminal networks.

Mexico's Secretary of Security and Civilian Protection Omar Garcia Harfuch confirmed the transfer in a post on X, writing that the deal was reached "in bilateral coordination and with full respect for our sovereignty." The U.S. Justice Department agreed to not seek the death penalty, Garcia wrote in his post.

The suspected cartel leaders face a litany of federal and state charges related to drug trafficking, kidnaping, human smuggling, illegal use of firearms, the murder of a sheriff's deputy and others, according to a U.S. Justice Department press release.

"These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores -- under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "We are grateful to Mexico's National Security team for their collaboration in this matter."

Those transferred include Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, who is accused of being a leader of Los Cuinis, a Mexican cartel known for trafficking large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

Another transferee is Roberto Salazar, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was killed in 2008 when leaving his home early in the morning.

Others include alleged members of the security apparatus for the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, leading attacks on Mexican government and military officials with high-powered military-style weapons.

The transfer comes a day after the U.S. Justice Department agreed to return 14 Mexican nationals serving drug-related prison sentences in U.S. prisons to facilities in their native country. The Mexican prisoners wanted to finish their sentences closer to their communities, and the United States saved millions of dollars in incarceration costs.

Despite the recent cooperation, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has insisted her government will not allow the United States to deploy its military in Mexico to combat cartels.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chattanooga swamped by flash floods
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Chattanooga swamped by flash floods
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Chattanooga in southeastern Tennessee saw one of its wettest days on record, triggering a state of emergency
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Texas files motion against O'Rourke in fight over redistricting maps
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Texas filed a motion for contempt Tuesday against Beto O'Rourke for violating a temporary restraining order barring him from fundraising for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state earlier this month.
Top U.S. diplomat Landau to attend Uribe funeral in Colombia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Top U.S. diplomat Landau to attend Uribe funeral in Colombia
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will visit Colombia to show concern over the death of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate voted 19-2 along party lines on Tuesday to approve a congressional redistricting map that is identical to a version in the Texas House.
Downpours to end much of Northeast's dry spell
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Downpours to end much of Northeast's dry spell
There has been little or no rain for much of the Northeast since August began, but that may change for many soon, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday her district should become a state as National Guard troops arrived in the capital.
Trump administration wants review of Smithsonian exhibits, materials
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration wants review of Smithsonian exhibits, materials
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Trump White House will review how the Smithsonian Institute's treats American history as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of National Guard troops might be stationed in two states and serve as a quick reaction force that could respond to riots and other civil unrest.
Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nathan Reis is likely to spend years in jail over wire fraud charges in an alleged pandemic-era financial scheme to defraud the federal government's small business loan program.
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Togoroz is the fourth in Crowley's Avance series that will ship consumer goods between the United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Trending Stories

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city

Follow Us