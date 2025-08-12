Mexico agrees to send suspected cartel members to United States

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Mexico has transferred 26 people suspected of leading drug cartels to the United States, both countries confirmed Tuesday, as President Donald Trump continues pressing the Mexican government on the criminal networks.

Mexico's Secretary of Security and Civilian Protection Omar Garcia Harfuch confirmed the transfer in a post on X, writing that the deal was reached "in bilateral coordination and with full respect for our sovereignty." The U.S. Justice Department agreed to not seek the death penalty, Garcia wrote in his post.

The suspected cartel leaders face a litany of federal and state charges related to drug trafficking, kidnaping, human smuggling, illegal use of firearms, the murder of a sheriff's deputy and others, according to a U.S. Justice Department press release.

"These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores -- under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country," U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "We are grateful to Mexico's National Security team for their collaboration in this matter."

Those transferred include Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, who is accused of being a leader of Los Cuinis, a Mexican cartel known for trafficking large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

Another transferee is Roberto Salazar, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, who was killed in 2008 when leaving his home early in the morning.

Others include alleged members of the security apparatus for the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, leading attacks on Mexican government and military officials with high-powered military-style weapons.

The transfer comes a day after the U.S. Justice Department agreed to return 14 Mexican nationals serving drug-related prison sentences in U.S. prisons to facilities in their native country. The Mexican prisoners wanted to finish their sentences closer to their communities, and the United States saved millions of dollars in incarceration costs.

Despite the recent cooperation, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has insisted her government will not allow the United States to deploy its military in Mexico to combat cartels.