Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 9:59 PM

Top U.S. diplomat Landau to attend Uribe funeral in Colombia

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe, seen here in June 2024, died on Monday, his wife announced on social media, two months after he had been seriously wounded by a gunshot to the head during a campaign event. File Photo by Carlos Ortega/EPA
1 of 3 | Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe, seen here in June 2024, died on Monday, his wife announced on social media, two months after he had been seriously wounded by a gunshot to the head during a campaign event. File Photo by Carlos Ortega/EPA

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced Tuesday that he will attend the memorial of Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay, who died this week from gunshot injuries he sustained in June while campaigning against the country's left-wing president.

The State Department announced Tuesday that Landau was traveling to Bogota to attend the memorial service for Uribe, a conservative politician who died from his injuries after being shot in the head during a campaign event in June. Landau's visit comes as tensions between the United States and Colombia are high as the Trump administration has taken a more confrontational posture in Latin America.

Speaking on Donald Trump Jr.'s Triggered podcast on Monday, Landau said his attendance at Uribe's funeral showed "our intense concern" about what he called the growing assassination attempts of right-wing candidates in multiple countries.

"You can't have democracy if basically anybody who's right of center becomes a subject of assassination attempts or outright assassination," Landau said.

Related

Landau said Uribe was killed while speaking out against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was formerly a Marxist guerrilla.

"There is not a single piece of evidence in the investigation that even suggests that the government is responsible for the murder of Senator Miguel Uribe," Petro said in a post on X Tuesday, suggesting the killing was being politicized.

Petro has publicly clashed with President Donald Trump. He initially refused to take a deportation flight early in Trump's second term and spoke out against what he said was possible U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela.

Colombian authorities have arrested six people in connection to Uribe's death but have not identified a gunman or a motive, according to The New York Times.

Landau said the Trump administration was taking renewed interest in "our own backyard," taking a more aggressive approach to drug cartels in Mexico and against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who won a third term last year amid widespread allegations of fraud. The Trump administration is offering a $50 million reward for the arrest and conviction of Maduro for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Latest Headlines

Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate voted 19-2 along party lines on Tuesday to approve a congressional redistricting map that is identical to a version in the Texas House.
Downpours to end much of Northeast's dry spell
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Downpours to end much of Northeast's dry spell
There has been little or no rain for much of the Northeast since August began, but that may change for many soon, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday her district should become a state as National Guard troops arrived in the capital.
Trump administration wants review of Smithsonian exhibits, materials
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration wants review of Smithsonian exhibits, materials
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Trump White House will review how the Smithsonian Institute's treats American history as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence approaches
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Hundreds of National Guard troops might be stationed in two states and serve as a quick reaction force that could respond to riots and other civil unrest.
Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Blueacorn exec admits to COVID-era small business loan scheme
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nathan Reis is likely to spend years in jail over wire fraud charges in an alleged pandemic-era financial scheme to defraud the federal government's small business loan program.
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Togoroz is the fourth in Crowley's Avance series that will ship consumer goods between the United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
BLS nominee E.J. Antoni suggests suspending monthly jobs reports
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
BLS nominee E.J. Antoni suggests suspending monthly jobs reports
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner nominee E.J. Antoni has suggested suspending monthly jobs reports in favor of more accurate quarterly reports.
Q2 earnings show uncertain future for Kodak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Q2 earnings show uncertain future for Kodak
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The New York-based Eastman Kodak company says there's "substantial doubt" over its future after 2025's second-quarter financial results pictured a negative future for the once-renowned camera and film brand.
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is still moving quickly westward and is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days over the central tropical Atlantic, the NHC said.

Trending Stories

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands watch as Tropical Storm Erin heads westward
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Texas Senate approves congressional redistricting map
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
Report: Pentagon plans call for U.S. troops to put down civil unrest
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city
D.C. mayor calls for statehood as National Guard troops arrive in city

Follow Us