New ship is latest in series serving Central America, Caribbean basin

Crowley's fourth Advance-class LNG-powered ship, the Torogoz, launched on Aug. 12, 2025 from Port Everglades, Fla. The Torogoz is part of the shipping company's goal of providing more reliable service to Central America. Photo by Crowley

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. maritime shipping company Crowley has launched the Torogoz, the final container ship in the company's Avance series of vessels that are intended to quickly move consumer items between the United States and Central America.

The Torogoz departed from Port Everglades, Fla., on Tuesday for its first commercial voyage to Central America, the company announced. Like other ships in the Avance class, the Torogoz is powered by liquified natural gas, a fuel with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The ship's launch is a milestone for the company's goal of reliably delivering large amounts of dry and chilled products to customers in Central America and the Caribbean basin, Crowley executive Claudia Kattan-Jordan said in a prepared statement.

The Togoroz, named for the national bird of El Salvador, has a capacity of 1,400 teu, an industry measurement that is equivalent to 20 feet, and includes 300 refrigerated containers. The ship is designed to transport clothing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, fresh produce and other food between the United States, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Crowley launched the Quetzal, the first ship in the series in April, followed by the Copán and the Tiscapa. Each of the ships are named to honor Central American culture where Crowley has operated for more than 60 years, according to the company.