Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 1:21 PM

Trump threatens Powell with 'major' lawsuit over Fed renovations

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in November 2017 as he nominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to his current job in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 2 | Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in November 2017 as he nominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to his current job in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened a "major" lawsuit aimed at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over planned renovations to the central bank's headquarters.

Trump said he was considering legal action against Powell in a Truth Social post, citing the "horrible, and grossly incompetent, job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings."

Trump said the price tag for the renovations, which he said exceeded $3 billion was far more than what was needed for what he claimed was a job "that should have been a $50 million dollar fix up."

"Not good!" Trump wrote.

Related

In July, Trump became the first president to visit the Fed headquarters since George W. Bush in 2006 as he toured the site and criticized the renovations, which had been estimated to cost $2.5 billion.

Powell, during the visit, disputed Trump's claims that the renovations were slated to cost $3.1 billion.

"I haven't heard that from anybody," the Fed chair said in July.

In the post on Tuesday Trump also reiterated his calls for Powell to lower interest rates on the heels of a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed consumer prices rose by less than expected in July.

"Jerome 'Too Late' Powell must NOW lower the rate," Trump wrote.

He also criticized his former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, saying that "Steve 'Manouychin' really gave me a 'beauty' when he pushed this loser," the president said, referencing his 2017 appointment of Powell to lead the Fed.

"The damage he has done by always being Too Late is incalculable," Trump said.

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk threatens to sue Apple over xAI's position in App Store
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk threatens to sue Apple over xAI's position in App Store
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk threatened to sue Apple for allegedly burying his Grok AI app under competing offerings in its App Store.
July CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.2%, just below expectations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
July CPI: Consumer prices rose 0.2%, just below expectations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Consumer Price Index rose slightly less than expected in July annually as tariffs showed only a slight influence on prices. Tariffs didn't give much boost.
Spirit Airlines warns it needs more cash to survive
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spirit Airlines warns it needs more cash to survive
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Five months after Spirit Airlines exited bankruptcy it warned investors that it needs more cash to survive, on Monday.
Anthropic AI offers access to all three government branches for $1
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Anthropic AI offers access to all three government branches for $1
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Anthropic AI company announced Tuesday it will offer its Claude AI to all three branches of U.S. government for $1, topping a dollar deal made by OpenAI.
Trump endorses Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump endorses Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for the state's next governor. The state's second-in-charge has faced allegations.
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas if California makes good on its threat to remove five Republican districts from its maps.
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A small plane landing at a Montana airport crashed into a second aircraft on the runaway, according to officials who said only minor injuries.
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta where a police officer was killed in a shooting that is believed to have targeted the national public health agency.
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has transferred 14 Mexican nationals serving prison sentences in the United States on drug-related charges to their native country, according to both governments.
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday designated the Pakistan-based separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade suicide attack unit as foreign terrorist organizations.

Trending Stories

Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting
3 dead, suspect in custody in Texas Target shooting

Follow Us