Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 10:02 AM

July CPI: Conumer prices rose 0.2%, just below expectations

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
All consumer prices rose except energy, which dropped 1.1%. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
All consumer prices rose except energy, which dropped 1.1%. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Consumer Price Index rose slightly less than expected in July annually as tariffs showed only a minimal influence on prices.

The CPI increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% for the month and 2.7% on a 12-month basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The Dow Jones estimates were 0.2% and 2.8%.

Excluding food and energy, core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 3.1% from a year ago, compared with the forecasts for 0.3% and 3%. Federal Reserve officials generally consider core inflation to be a better reading for longer-term trends, CNBC reported.

The 2% increase in shelter costs was the main uptick in the index, while food prices were flat and energy fell 1.1%.

Related

New vehicle prices, which are tariffed, were also unchanged, but used cars and trucks saw a 0.5% bump. Transportation and medical services both rose 0.8%.

Stock market futures showed gains after the report, while Treasury yields were mostly lower.

Tariffs did affect some areas. Household furnishings and supplies showed a 0.7% increase after rising 1% in June. But apparel prices rose just 0.1%, and core commodity prices increased just 0.2%. Canned fruits and vegetables, which are usually imported and also sensitive to tariffs, were flat.

"The tariffs are in the numbers, but they're certainly not jumping out hair on fire at this point," former White House economist Jared Bernstein said on CNBC. Bernstein served under former President Joe Biden.

The report comes in the middle of a political shake-up in the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which releases the CPI.

President Donald Trump on Monday nominated economist E.J. Antoni as commissioner of the BLS, a non-partisan agency he has criticized.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the chief economist with the conservative Heritage Foundation would replace Erika McEntarfer, who was fired by Trump on Aug. 1, alleging that she had manipulated the jobs reports for three months.

He worked for the Texas Public Policy Commission before the Heritage Foundation. He has master's and doctorate degrees in economics from Northern Illinois University.

Last week, Antoni posted on X: "There are better ways to collect, process, and disseminate data -- that is the task for the next BLS commissioner, and only consistent delivery of accurate data in a timely manner will rebuild the trust that has been lost over the last several years."

On Nov. 13, one week after Trump was elected again, he wrote on X: "DOGE needs to take a chainsaw to the BLS."

Latest Headlines

Trump endorses Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump endorses Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for governor
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones for the state's next governor. The state's second-in-charge has faced allegations.
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas if California makes good on its threat to remove five Republican districts from its maps.
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Small plane crashes into aircraft while landing at Montana airport
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A small plane landing at a Montana airport crashed into a second aircraft on the runaway, according to officials who said only minor injuries.
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
RFK Jr. tours CDC headquarters following deadly shooting
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta where a police officer was killed in a shooting that is believed to have targeted the national public health agency.
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. repatriates 14 Mexicans serving drug convictions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has transferred 14 Mexican nationals serving prison sentences in the United States on drug-related charges to their native country, according to both governments.
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Pakistan-based separatist group
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday designated the Pakistan-based separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army and its Majeed Brigade suicide attack unit as foreign terrorist organizations.
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. vets ask Florida governor to end death penalty for military vets
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- As Florida preps to execute veteran Kyle Bates and the state's fourth U.S. vet this year, more than 130 U.S. veterans in nearly every branch of service have requested for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the stat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two workers were killed and 10 were injured after an explosion Monday at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania, where the search and rescue has ended.
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump nominates Bureau of Labor Statistics critic to head agency
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday nominated economist E.J. Antoni as commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency he has criticized.
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
2 South Carolina women's bodies found in wooded area
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two women as homicides after their bodies were found in rural woods in South Carolina on Friday.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania

Follow Us