Aug. 12, 2025 / 11:13 AM

Anthropic AI offers access to all three government branches for $1

By Ian Stark
Anthropic AI on Tuesday offered its AI model ot all three branches of the government for $1. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Anthropic AI company announced Tuesday it will offer its Claude AI to all three branches of U.S. government for $1, topping a dollar deal made by OpenAI.

"Today we are removing barriers to government AI adoption by offering Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government to all three branches of government, including federal civilian executive branch agencies, as well as legislative and judiciary branches of government, for $1," Anthropic stated in a press release.

"As AI adoption leads to transformation across industries, we want to ensure that federal workers can fully harness these capabilities to better serve the American people."

This offer to all three branches appears to expand on the OpenAI for Government⁠ partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration announced last week, which is only attached to a single branch.

"For the next year, ChatGPT Enterprise will be available to the entire federal executive branch workforce at essentially no cost," OpenAI said in a statement Wednesday.

"Participating U.S. federal agencies will be able to use our leading frontier models through ChatGPT Enterprise, for the nominal cost of $1 per agency for the next year," it added.

Anthropic did not directly point out the scale of its pitch in comparison to the OpenAI deal that's exclusive only to the executive branch in its statement but did post to X Tuesday that its offer "marks the broadest availability of an AI assistant for federal workers to date."

